KUWTK's Kourtney Kardashian Says She's 'Content' Being Single: I Don't 'Need Anybody'

Kourtney Kardashian is doing just fine on her own.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the Poosh creator explains why she isn’t in any rush to get into another relationship.

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I feel just don’t feel like I need that,” she tells longtime friend Larsa Pippen. “I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself.”

“I don’t feel like I need anybody,” she adds.

At the time of filming, Kardashian had split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima and recently ended a fling with Luka Sabbat, while Pippen filed for divorce from husband Scottie Pippen in November 2018.

“You’re in a different place than that,” Kardashian says to Pippen. “And if that’s what you’re into, I don’t want to be judgmental of you.”

Kardashian, 40, says she’s happy spending her time at home, raising her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“I just feel like I don’t need anyone else to hang out with,” she says. “Texting random guys that are meaningless.”

“My energy isn’t going toward partying or guys,” she adds.

While Kardashian is currently single, she has remained on good terms with her exes. Both Bendjima and Sabbat attended her birthday party in April.

And just last month, she was spotted holding hands with Bendjima, 26, while out and about in Los Angeles. But a source told PEOPLE the two are just friends.

“They spend some time together. It’s more of a friend situation,” said the source. “You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him. She isn’t happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.”

