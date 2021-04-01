"It's been years since we did this, and it’s a little bit weird," the Poosh founder says of spending a night alone with Scott Disick

KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Joke About Their Past Sex Life During Night Alone

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are getting some unexpected alone time together.

In a sneak peek from Thursday night's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the exes spend a rare night alone together at the family's Malibu rental home after they both thought the house would be empty.

In the clip, Kourtney, 41, says she planned to stay at the house to catch up on work for her booming lifestyle brand, Poosh. But when she hears a noise coming from the kitchen, she discovers the Flip It Like Disick star hatched a separate plan to stay overnight as well.

"Hello? Oh, my gosh. What are you doing?" she says, as Disick, 37, replies, "I'm snacking."

While Kourtney was using the house to focus on work, Disick explains that he stopped by to "be by the water" and enjoy a peaceful night.

As for their kids' whereabouts, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, were both with Kris Jenner, while Penelope, 8, was at her own sleepover at Khloé Kardashian's house.

"This is like the world bringing us together," Disick says. "Do you want to watch a movie?"

Kourtney agrees and the two head over to the couch to begin their low-key movie night.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian (left) and Scott Disick. | Credit: E!

"I can't remember the last time Scott and I spent time alone together without the kids," Kourtney says. "It's been years since we did this, and it's just a little bit weird."

As the two start talking, Kourtney gives Disick an update on her latest project: an article about the benefits of celibacy.

"We practiced celibacy for a while," Disick jokes of their past relationship.

But Disick notes that their relationship originally started off hot and steamy.

"You told Sarah Howard you thought I was a porn star when we first started hooking up," Disick says, as Kourtney replies, "I remember, but I don't sit there and dwell and think about [it]."

"There's no dwelling, baby. You were with a porn star one time," Disick cracks.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Image zoom Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

And Kourtney says the easy banter quickly reminded her "how nice it is just to have a conversation with Scott without the kids. We're friends."

Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after dating on and off for nearly a decade, but they have remained close in the years since.

"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out," he told Khloé, 36, and Kim Kardashian at the time. "And I said like, that's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it. She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney.' And then she literally said with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"