Kim Kardashian West Invites Tristan Thompson to Dinner on KUWTK: 'Forgiveness Is the Best Way'

Kim Kardashian West is extending an olive branch to Tristan Thompson — much to Khloé Kardashian‘s surprise.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 39, tells Khloé, 35, that she invited her sister’s ex to dinner after realizing they were both visiting New York City.

“I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan,” Kim tells Khloé over a FaceTime call. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m right next door!’ He was like ‘Oh I’m there, what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m going to go have dinner with my friend.’ So I was like, ‘Do you want to come?’ “

Khloé was visibly shocked.

“You invited him to dinner?” she said. “I think you gotta do what’s best for you. If you want him to have a drink at the end, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s beyond generous of you.”

The mother of four has long been an outspoken critic of Thompson’s relationship with her sister, especially after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, last year.

While Kim said she still disagrees with the way Thompson treated Khloé, she felt it was important to forgive him for the sake of their family.

“I don’t think what Tristan did was obviously right,” she said. “I brutalized him. But I also know that that’s True’s dad. Mom [Kris Jenner] cheated on Dad, and all of their friends forgave mom.”

While Khloé admitted she was still a little confused by the sudden act of kindness, she supported her sister’s attempt to maintain a cordial relationship with Thompson.

“I think what you’re doing is a nice thing. It’s beyond generous of you to invited him,” she said. “This was like a drive-by gossip session.”

“I think forgiveness is the best way,” added Kim.

In September, Kim and Thompson were spotted dining at Estiatorio Milos in N.Y.C. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the dinner was being filmed for the show.

“Kim at dinner is boring, but Tristan ‘showing’ up makes things more interesting. It wasn’t a coincidence that Tristan showed up,” the source said.

The pair were joined by Kim’s close friends La La Anthony, Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns in spring 2020.