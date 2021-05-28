Kim Kardashian and kids North and Saint all tested positive for COVID-19 on the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Gets COVID Before Redoing Baby Bar — 'Going to Take This Test, COVID or Not'

After revealing that she failed her baby bar exam the first time, Kim Kardashian set out studying for her second attempt, but ran into a significant barrier: COVID-19.

"So, my little Sainty just tested positive for COVID," Kim told a doctor on the phone during the episode. "He's doing okay, he doesn't really have major symptoms, he just had a bit of a fever."

"We test our kids once a week because they go to school and so they have to get tested in order to go to this little pod, so someone at school tested positive and my son was around that," she explained in a confessional. "So Saint has COVID, and I'm just really worried about him. He's crying and coughing on me and I'm trying to not freak anyone out but now I have to figure out what we're going to do, especially with the three other kids."

Kim, 40, also shares son Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 3, with ex Kanye West, who contracted COVID-19 himself earlier in 2020.

Kim then told the doctor, "North is saying she's feeling sick, and I slept in bed with her last night, she tested negative but I'm going to test her again with me on Saturday."

The reality star had flown in a friend and attorney, Sam Farkas, to help her study for her upcoming exam, but noted that "taking care of my kids obviously comes first."

When she learned that she and North had also tested positive for the virus, Kim continued to study with Sam via video chat, even as production on KUWTK shut down and Kim had to self-shoot for the show.

"I'm feeling pretty s-----," she said in her confessional. "North and I kept feeling really sick, and we took tests right before I went to bed and when I woke up in the morning the tests came back positive. We're supposed to do 12-hour study sessions every single day leading up until the test, and I've just been feeling so sick and so just awful with COVID that I can hardly even get out of bed and study."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father's day Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"We do need to breach the topic at some point. We don't have to today, Kim, but you know what I'm going to say: you think we're going to be able to make this work?" Sam asked Kim as she attempted to study from bed.

"Oh my god, my stomach hurts," she said. "What if I just fight through and just try?"

"The reality is, this has got a lot of challenges attached to it that in a perfect world you wouldn't be dealing with," he said. "Having said that, it's always your call. How do you feel about it? Tell me what your take is."

"I mean, if I feel like I do now, it's going to be really hard to sit up for seven hours … and I'm on a heavy medication right now," she said.

"I thought that making this decision to stick with law school was going to be hard, and to do this test, but I had no idea that I was going to get COVID," Kim told the cameras. "I'm feeling extremely achy, so bad, like, the worst back pain. I'm so tired, I have 104 fever, I don't know how I'm going to do this."

kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Later, on a call with sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim tried to decide whether or not she should move forward with the test.

"I feel like s---. I have body aches like, you don't even ... I mean, you understand," Kim told Khloé, 36, who battled COVID-19 in March 2020.

"I was going to say, I've been there, babe. It sucks and the brain fog, every person that I speak to with COVID has lingering brain fog, you're literally stupid," she said. "Have you decided if you're going to take the test or not?"

"There is no COVID extension for this, so I'm not going to wait until June to take this again, I'm going to at least try. Just say a prayer. Get it over with," Kim said.

"If I start the test and I feel like I can't push through, and I feel really sick, I'll stop that," she added in her confessional. "My health obviously comes first, I know that, but if I waited, I would have to wait another six months to take this test and I don't really want to do that. So I'm kind of clear on the decision that I'm going to take this test, and I'm just going to give it my best shot."

As exam day got closer, Kim told Sam that her headache had subsided but she was still feeling back and chest pain. Though he advised her to rest, Kim decided to go ahead and register for the test.

"I registered to take the test, but because I have COVID, every day I'm just going to see how I feel," she explained. "This level of exhaustion is different and something that I'm just not used to so I keep on falling asleep, I really don't want to study. I'm just going to take it day by day, but the test is in a few days."

"I have to take care of two kids and study, and there's no one that'll help me," she added.

When the day arrived, the KKW Beauty mogul prepared with breakfast and her "lucky slippers."

"I feel like I definitely know more, I'm excited," she said. "I have my little note cards I'm going to look at during breakfast. My breathing is a little off, but that's okay, I can just take shorter breaths when I need to. And I'm going to take this test, COVID or not."

KUWTK Credit: E!

And she finished! "I can't believe I just finished the baby bar," Kim said. "I am so tired. I did it though, I pulled through. I'm proud of myself, even if I don't pass, it's okay."

"That was probably the hardest thing I've ever, ever had to do," she told the cameras. "I have about two months before we get the results, and if I don't pass, I don't care because I had COVID, and if I pass then it is a f------ miracle and I don't know how I did that. I definitely feel like I knew more this time on the test than last time on the test. I feel really confident about that, but you know you get really cloudy and you get really like, this COVID brain."

"If I didn't pass, it's all COVID's fault," she concluded. "So I tried my best, I had a moment like, about to blackout, but I pushed through. It is what it is. And I'm proud of myself regardless."

Earlier this week, Kim shared an update on her testing process with her followers, revealing on her Instagram Story that she is planning on taking the baby bar exam again "soon." (The next test in California will be held in June.)

"Unfortunately, I haven't passed yet, but I'm not giving up," she wrote. "I'm preparing to take it again soon."

kim kardashian Credit: kim Kardashian/instagram

Elsewhere in Thursday's episode, Kim drew inspiration from late dad Robert Kardashian as she decided whether or not she was going to move ahead with her plans to be a lawyer.

"I just feel like dad would also tell me, 'It's such a stressful life to be an attorney, I don't know if this is really what you want to do.' Like, we've had those conversations," she told Khloé of their dad, who was an attorney. "I vividly remember talking to him about it."

"That's crazy because you were so young," Khloé said.

"I know, but it was like he was helping me figure out where I wanted to go to college and what I wanted to do and he just kept on saying, 'It'll give you lots of wrinkles,'" Kim shared as Khloé quipped, "He knew your weakness back then."

When Kanye gifted her a hologram of Robert Sr. for her 40th birthday, though, Kim took it as a sign that she should keep working towards her goal.

"Happy Birthday Kimberly," the hologram said. "I am so proud of the woman that you've become Kimberly, and all that you've accomplished, all your hard work and other businesses you've built, are incredible, but most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy. It's a long and a hard road, but it's worth it and I'm with you every step of the way. Keep doing what you're doing, Kimberly. You are a beautiful soul, know that I'm very proud of you and I'm always with you."

"Hearing my dad talk to me about law school and my journey was just so such the sign that I needed to really want to continue my journey," Kim said in her confessional. "Because even though it's a hologram, it was just this like, metaphor for him watching over my life and seeing it all. So, after seeing this, it was really clear to me that this was what I want to do and I want to take the baby bar again."