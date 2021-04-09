The entrepreneur was robbed of his $250,000 Richard Mille watch while in New Jersey back in August

Jonathan Cheban is opening up about his terrifying 2020 robbery.

During Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan (who changed his name to "Foodgod"), 47, opened up to the entire Kardashian clan about the night he and his mom were robbed at gunpoint.

"What happened to me is, I went to this mall called Americana in Long Island," he said. "It's beautiful. It's a nice place to go. I went shopping and we had dinner. Then, drove 40 minutes back to Long Island where my mom lives. We pull into her driveway, it's nice, normal houses there. I get out of the car and I see this guy randomly walking down the street and all of a sudden the guy is behind me, standing in the driveway."

He continued, "He was like, 'Do you know what time it is?' I go, 'No, bro, I don't know.' I turned around and all I see is this gun go right to my mom. We were stuck in between the two cars. I felt him rip the watch right off my hand."

"Did they catch them?" Scott Disick asked.

"No, but they're working on it," Jonathan responded.

In a confessional, Kim said that the incident reminded her of the moment she was robbed four years ago.

"I'm really glad that Jonathan is here," Kim, 40, told cameras. "It's really good being with him. I don't know if it's the combination of being a mom and the robbery and listening to Jonathan, my anxiety starts setting in again. It's just like my robbery situation."

Kim was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in the No Address Hotel during a visit to Paris in October 2016.

"After the robbery I definitely retreated a lot and I turned into a little bit more of a hermit than I usually was. You think like, what if this and what if this. You just want to be prepared for anything and everything. When you have kids, you want to save them and make sure that everything is going to be okay," said Kim.

"I've never heard you scared like this," Kim told Jonathan, after he had detailed the scary moment. "I've never heard you cry like this."

"I couldn't catch my breath," he said.

"How's your mom now?" Khloé Kardashian asked.

While Jonathan said his mother was doing "better than me," he remained terrified for her safety following the robbery. "I was so scared for her and I was so worried to leave, like, for her to even walk outside."

Back in August, Jonathan's representative confirmed to PEOPLE that he was with his mother and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, when the alleged incident took place.

According to Jonathan, the alleged robber made off with his $250,000 Richard Mille watch after pointing a gun at his mother's head.

"Thank you everyone for your overwhelming concern for myself and family over the life changing incident on Sunday night," Jonathan said in a statement at the time. "It was a horrific experience, but thankfully we are fine. I left Manhattan for the suburbs and the crime is following. Lock your doors and watch your back! Keep your family safe!"