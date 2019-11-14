KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Accuses Kourtney Kardashian of Wanting a 'Fun-Free' Party for Daughters

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have very different ideas of what a Candyland-themed party should look like.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Kourtney clash over what kind of treats to include at their daughters North West and Penelope Disick‘s joint birthday party.

Kourtney, known for her organic and healthy diet, urges that she wants the party to be “healthy.”

“It’s Candyland, Kourtney, it’s not going to be healthy,” says Kim.

Kourtney, 40, suggests that instead of name-brand candy, they look into finding organic alternatives.

“I’m saying let’s do not the nasty stuff with food coloring and all gross s—,” she says.

Kim, 39, isn’t on board with the idea, claiming using alternative candy will take away from the fun of the party.

“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy,” she says. “It’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone.”

“It just doesn’t make sense, and it really wasn’t the theme of what North and Penelope wanted for their birthday,” adds Kim.

Image zoom E!

RELATED: Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Fight Over Their Daughters’ Joint Birthday Party in New KUWTK Teaser

Kim gets especially frustrated when Kourtney says having an unhealthy party wouldn’t be part of her “brand.”

“My brand is not unhealthy,” she says.

“Then why does your car have leather seats, why are you wearing plastic glasses?” Kim shoots back.

Kourtney says her concern isn’t only for North and Penelope, but for all the kids attending the party.

“I just don’t understand why Kim isn’t trying to compromise at all and she doesn’t feel guilty about giving not only her kids and my kids, but all these kids coming to the party so much junk and candy. It’s such a dated vibe to be like that,” she says.

As loyal fans know, the sisters eventually ended up co-hosting the Candy Land-themed party, which was held over the summer at Kourtney’s house.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram

North, 6, and Penelope, 7, frolicked among a colorful sweets explosion in the reality star’s backyard, wearing coordinating rainbow outfits and indulging in a variety of treats. Details of the party were explained in a post on Kourtney’s lifestyle website Poosh.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Tearfully Admits She Has ‘Anxiety’ About Turning 40: ‘I Wish I Had More Time’

“In Kourt’s backyard, a massive rainbow pathway led to the Candy Castle: a life-size gingerbread house that was filled floor-to-ceiling with candy from Sugar Factory,” the post shared. “Kids could fill reusable bags to the brim with peach rings, gummy bears, sugar tape — you name it.”

Other details at the sunny outdoor soirée included tons of colorful balloons, a Dragon’s Breath dessert (complete with smoky liquid nitrogen!) from Supercool Creamery, a lunch spread from Bludso’s Bar & Que, a “candy bounce house,” face painting and even a station where kids could design their own “candy sunglasses” courtesy of Gap Kids.

“A lollipop road paved the way to a candy costume playhouse, where kids could dress up as their favorite piece of candy,” the post explained of another unique touch.