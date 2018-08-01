Kim Kardashian Says Sister Kourtney Is the 'Least Exciting to Look at' on KUWTK

When it comes to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there’s nothing quite as entertaining as when Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West come to verbal blows over something small.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip from Sunday’s new episode of KUWTK, Kim lays into her big sister for being obstinate about her schedule as she tries to coordinate a family photo shoot.

“If I’m out by four [o’clock], that’s all I need,” Kourtney says, after Kim tattles to their mother Kris Jenner that she’s complicating the process. However, instead of letting it go with that notice of her scheduling needs, Kourtney continues to drill on the importance of her plans, insisting, “If [I get there] and no one’s ready, and I’m, like, lingering around, I’m leaving at 4 p.m., and I don’t care what anyone says.”

Kim then calmly presents her own scheduling hiccup, but Kourtney is completely unsympathetic and insists that Kim can just adjust her own planned meeting time, at which point both Kris and Kim have both had enough.

E!

“Be nice!” Kris instructs her first-born.

Kim takes an even harsher tone, saying, “No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go. … We don’t want you in the shoot.” When Kourtney insists that she has no interest in participating anyway, Kim continues to bite back with, “Good, ’cause you’re so f—ing annoying.”

Kris agrees, telling Kourtney, “You are annoying, Kourtney. You’re being annoying.”

That’s when Khloé Kardashian strolls in and tries to offer some much-needed perspective about the real suffering of the world over all the sudden shouting — to no avail — and is instead drowned out by Kim lambasting Kourtney for never having a real business of her own to run: “Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about … but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about,” she says, before Kourtney gives up and leaves the room.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Even in her absence, however, Kim hasn’t finished her piece, adding, “I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Season 15 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!