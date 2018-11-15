Khloé Kardashian Says Dealing with Tristan Thompson's Infidelity Is 'Too Much'

Khloé Kardashian just wants to be left alone.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian, Khloé is forced to deal with the aftermath of boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal — just hours after giving birth to their first child.

While talking to sister Kourtney Kardashian, who flew out to Cleveland for the birth, Khloé says she’s being bombarded by messages from friends and family.

“Too many people, but writing about both things,” she says. “I’m like, ‘Shut up.’ I don’t have the energy for that right now like, everyone, leave me alone.”

Khloé says the situation is only made more difficult since she lives her life in the spotlight.

“It’s also, everyone has their own s— that I know nothing about,” she explains. “And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it’s just, it’s a lot harder to filter through stuff when it’s this public and when I gave birth the following day. It’s just too much.”

Khloé, 34, welcomed daughter True just days after a video showing Thompson, 27, getting close to another woman made headlines.

Khloé reflected on Thompson’s infidelity while last week’s episode of KUWTK aired. She defended her decision to stand by the NBA player on Twitter, explaining why she allowed him to be present for the birth.

“I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc.” she said. “I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could.”

“My only thought was about the birth of my daughter,” she continued. “I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”

Although Kardashian and Thompson are still together and looked picture-perfect while celebrating Halloween with their daughter, the reality star is still healing after his cheating scandal.

An insider recently told PEOPLE that the new mom has been having a “really tough” time and “still has a lot of hurt and anger.”

“Dealing with Tristan’s cheating has been very difficult for Khloé. When they have had good moments, she forgets about how hurt she got, but then when she gets reminded, she still gets upset,” the source said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!