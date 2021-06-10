KUWTK Sneak Peek: Khloé Kardashian Considers If She Would Ever Get Married Again

Khloé Kardashian isn't closed off to the possibility of getting married again.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé opens up about her future with boyfriend Tristan Thompson while filming an interview that will be placed in her family's time capsule after the series ends.

"I hope I have a sibling for [my daughter] True, but also, I don't feel incomplete if I don't," Khloé, 36, says when asked where she sees her life in 15 or 20 years. "I don't know, I think I want to be married again. I think. But I also don't think I need to be married in order to feel like this is our union."

Khloé then hops on a FaceTime call with Tristan, who was in Boston playing for the Boston Celtics, to discuss their plans for the holiday season.

"So, I know that the holidays are coming up," she says. "There's so many things we have to discuss."

Tristan, 30, chimes in, "I think it works perfect. I have a game on Christmas in Boston, so it makes sense for us all to do Christmas in Boston. You should be out here by next Friday."

Khloé then expresses her hesitancy to spend the holidays away from home, saying she "has to just think about it."

"You should. I'm waiting on you!," Tristan urges.

While the couple are in a good place in their relationship, Khloé explains that it's "weighing" on her to make a decision regarding a permanent move to Boston.

"Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before," she says. "But I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and I don't know if I've really had time to think about what moving would mean for our relationship."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Khloé was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016.

The Good American co-founder began dating Tristan in 2016 and announced the pregnancy of their daughter True, now 3, in December 2017. But the two called it quits last year after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn't their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed in August 2020 that Khloé and Tristan had reconciled their relationship. In recent months, the pair have sparked engagement rumors and discussed their interest in having another child together on KUWTK.