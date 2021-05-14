KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian 'Second-Guessing' Using a Surrogate for Second Child with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian previously revealed that she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she carried a child herself

Earlier in the season, Khloé opened up about being told that she would have a "high-risk pregnancy" if she were to conceive a child naturally and explored surrogacy as an alternative, especially since sister Kim Kardashian had two positive experiences with the process.

During Thursday's episode of the reality series, though, the Good American mogul, 36, faced some hard questions about her decision to possibly use a surrogate to have a second child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson (the pair already shares 3-year-old daughter True).

"A few months ago, Tristan and I made embryos, and during that time I was also told that I would not be smart if I carried my second pregnancy, I would be high risk and to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I have decided that's what we're going to do. I have a surrogate agent who is, you know, sort of filtering through who they think might be the best fit for me and my family," Khloé explained in her confessional.

"It is a big commitment and you want to find the right fit, but we got this new chapter, we've got this together, we're a team," added Tristan, 30.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The pair then met with a surrogate therapist via Zoom to be "evaluated" and make sure they "completely understand what's involved when hiring a surrogate."

"I'm there as moral support, and, you know, whatever she needs for me, I'm two feet in," Tristan said.

During the meeting, one question from the therapist tripped the couple up.

"What are your beliefs about fetal reduction or termination of pregnancy due to multiple pregnancies? Say, the embryo splitting and the surrogate was carrying twins suddenly," he asked.

"If we're blessed to have multiples we think that's in God's will, so we're on board with that," Khloé replied.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their daughter True | Credit: Khloe Kardashian/instagram

"And what if your surrogate wasn't on board with that?" the therapist prompted, to which a confused Khloé said, "But don't they have to kind of go with what our wishes are?"

"Well, it's your baby but it's her body so she could terminate the pregnancy with any unplanned outcome," he explained.

"Oh," Khloé said, while her NBA player boyfriend added, "We never thought about that. … That'd be something that we have to discuss."

"I'm definitely getting freaked out I think as the questions go by just because I, of course, I know it's her body, my baby, but I really did not put two and two together that that means she has the control whether she would want to, you know, terminate the twin. Me not having control over that outcome, makes me very nervous," Khloé said in her confessional.

"I mean, I know it's her body but I still didn't know it was really her choice and that might be really naive to say but I mean this is a big eye opener," she continued. "I'm definitely second-guessing a couple things. It's just a little intense this whole Zoom call."

Later, Khloé debriefed with mom Kris Jenner.

"It's just scary like, hearing a lot of those things, I'm like, 'oh my gosh.' Kim just made this seem so seamless and maybe for her, it really was, I think she's way less micromanage-y than I am," she said.

"The process seems a little bit overwhelming for Khloé, and honestly, Kim always made it seem so easy and really never shared some of these things with me, so I'm as surprised as they are to hear some of the challenges," Kris told the cameras.

"I think that if Khloé had her way, she would obviously want to carry her own baby because I think that pregnancy is so amazing and I know how much she enjoyed it, and was obsessed with having True, but I'm just happy that there's an alternative," continued Kris, 65.

"Well, I know it's all going to work out the way it's supposed to and I just think we have to pray about it, and really just, you know, give it all to God, because it's really up to him," she then told her daughter.

"This whole process is incredibly nerve-racking, it's also confusing," Khloé said. "It definitely makes me think about other options more. I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really going to work for me and my family."

"I would do it for you if I could," Kris said.

When Khloé teased, "you can," the family matriarch added, "I don't know if I want to spend my 65th year of life being pregnant for nine months."

Still worried about what she heard during the therapist meeting, Khloé sought out a surrogacy broker who assured her that there are ways to get her wishes in writing and have more control over the process.

"I feel better but still just don't like talking about this," she told Kris and Tristan after the call. "I feel like I'm talking about only negative things."

KUWTK Credit: E!

Ultimately, Khloé decided that surrogacy is the correct choice for her family, but didn't want to rush things.

"I know you love to be in control, and you love to have your say and be hands on, but obviously in this situation for us, you kinda have to take a little step back. Of course you can monitor but you know we got to trust the process and know that everything's gonna be okay and we're in this together, it's gonna be just fine," Tristan told her. "We got this. I think the key is to find the right surrogate. And, you know, we'll find the right one and when we do, it'll be magic."

"It's just releasing so much control," she later told him. "First it was being told, okay I would not be able to carry — that took a minute to process, cool. I've accepted that. Now I'm in phase two: Find a surrogate. I can't think too far ahead, because this is where I am for phase two, I do think this is the right choice for us, but I'm not going to be rushed into it, I'm not gonna force it."

She concluded by saying she would like to find a surrogate within the year.

"True is 2 1/2. I definitely want her to have another sibling, and I think, you know, it's selfish of me if I don't give her that," Khloé said. "But I want to make sure that whoever we choose as a surrogate is the right fit for our family. I'm not just rushing to do something so if I find one even within the next year, I'll feel good about that."