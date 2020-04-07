Khloé Kardashian Says 'Maybe I'll Never Date Again' as Kris Jenner Urges Her to Freeze Her Eggs

Khloé Kardashian put her dating life on the back burner after her split from Tristan Thompson last year.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian fields questions from Kris Jenner, who is curious to find out whether her daughter is seeing anyone.

“No, not even thinking about it,” says Kardashian, 35, confirming that she hasn’t been on a date since breaking up with Thompson.

“I have friends that are like, ‘I want to hook you up with someone.’ I just don’t care,” she explains. “I’m focused on myself and True. That’s just what I do.”

“Who knows? Maybe I’ll never date again,” she adds, prompting a gasp from Jenner, 64.

“You want another baby?” Jenner asks.

“Not now, no,” Kardashian replies.

Jenner immediately voices her concerns, insisting, “You need frozen eggs.”

“If I want to, I will one day. I just don’t care to,” Kardashian says. “I’m not worried about it.”

In a confessional, Jenner reflects on her daughter’s “rough year,” relationship-wise. (She and Thompson, 29, split after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. The basketball player also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 while she was pregnant with their baby girl, True.)

“The fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me, because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day,” Jenner says. “And I think it’s good to put yourself out there for a little bit in order to figure out what you want and what’s meant to be.”

But Kardashian sees it rather differently.

“I just find it so strange that people find it such a negative when somebody wants to be single,” she says. “Trust me, if I wanted to date, I would date.”

“I want to invest my energy in my daughter, in my self-healing, and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded, rather than frowned upon,” she adds. “Like, ‘Oh my gosh, is she okay?’ I’m actually f—ing fantastic, and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!