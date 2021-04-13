KUWTK Sneak Peek: Khloé Kardashian Goes Hunting for Aliens with Tristan Thompson

"I'm not playing basketball right now, so I can get some extra cardio being beside a beautiful woman like this. I'm going to jump at the opportunity," Tristan Thompson says about Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson embarked upon a rather unusual bonding activity together.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé and Tristan drive to a trail in Malibu, California, to go hunting for aliens.

"Malibu has actually attracted a ton of UFO sightings," Khloé, 36, says in a confessional with Tristan, 29. "Then, when I was researching, I found out about this trail and this trail is supposed to have amazing alien energy. I am so excited again. Hiking, aliens — what's better?"

While Tristan drives them, Khloé shares what she's "been told" about alien hunting. "You might get crazy dreams after this," she says, to which the NBA player repeats her statement and adds, "Hmm."

In another joint confessional, Tristan explains why he leapt at the chance to join Khloé on the unique adventure.

"Khloé gave me an invite. I think I was the last person on her address book that she asked to come join her on this hike. But I think at the end of the day, it's quality time and it's exercise, cardio," he says. "I'm not playing basketball right now, so I can get some extra cardio being beside a beautiful woman like this. I'm going to jump at the opportunity."

As the pair hikes along the trail together, the Good American co-founder asks Tristan whether he feels "anything weird." Though the former Cleveland Cavaliers player notes that he's doing good, he asks Khloé how she's holding up.

"Do you feel anything? Do you feel supernatural powers?" Tristan asks, as Khloé replies, "No, but I'm sort of supernatural myself. So, maybe I'm exempt."

The duo then struggles to find the balancing rock, which leads Khloé to tease: "We would die if we were left here." As Khloé places a handheld telescope in the eyeline of what they're searching for, Tristan leans in closely toward the reality star to get a better look. Khloé says, "Are you just doing this to get closer to me?"

PEOPLE confirmed last August that Khloé and Tristan rekindled their love after splitting in 2019 following his cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Khloé and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, confront their relationship on the final season of KUWTK.

In an episode that aired last month, Khloé opened up about coming to terms with where she stood with Tristan.

"Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out," she said. "I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that's how I want to keep it."