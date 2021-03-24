KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels 'Pressured' to Open Up About Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloé Kardashian isn't quite ready to let the rest of the world in on her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

"Scott, I got a whole lot of action this weekend from your little comment you made on the 'gram," she says.

Last August, Khloé, 36, posted a sultry bikini picture to promote her clothing brand Good American. At the time, Scott, 37, commented that Tristan, 30, was "a lucky man," which garnered much public attention.

After he posted the comment, Khloé was "bombarded" with texts and calls inquiring about the status of her relationship with the NBA star.

"Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out," she says in the sneak peek. "I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and that's how I want to keep it. I decided to delete Scott's comment just to try and get rid of all this unnecessary drama."

But while Khloé wants to keep things with Tristan private, both Scott and her sister Kim Kardashian West think she's being a little too guarded.

"I'm so over you bowing down to what the public thinks," says Kim, 40.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Image zoom Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

"Finally this guy is being a really good guy," Scott says of Tristan. "On the flip side, yes, Tristan f---ed up, but what about him? There's got to come a point where he doesn't want to feel like you're embarrassed of him still."

Khloé and Tristan called it quits in 2019 after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. (Tristan has never publicly addressed it, but Woods claimed he kissed her at an afterparty at his house after a long night of drinking.) It wasn't their first public scandal: Tristan also allegedly cheated on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

In the clip, Khloé admits she isn't ready to let everyone back in after experiencing such public heartbreak. "For me, it's like, I don't want my peers, the people I love and respect, to look at me and be like, 'Uh, this bitch,'" she says.

"That's why when all this outside noise is not all around me, we are great," she adds. "Tristan and I operate fine, we have fun together, it's enjoyable. It's easy."

And while the reality star knows people will always have their opinions, she says it's been harder to deal with lately.

"Recently, I would say I'm really affected by what people have to say about my relationship," she says. "I'm not even able to make up my own mind because I'm so flooded with other people's opinions or criticisms. I don't even know what's happening, so why do I have to be pressured to give people answers that I don't have for myself?"

PEOPLE confirmed last summer that Khloé and Tristan had gotten back together after months of hunkering down at home with their daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.