KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Feels 'Pressure' to Get Back Together with 'Antsy' Tristan Thompson

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Khloé, 36, says that while she's in a "really good place" with her ex after self-isolating together during the COVID-19 pandemic, she doesn't know what she wants their future to look like.

"He's been super helpful, and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities," she tells her longtime best friend Malika Haqq over the phone. "I can also tell his energy is different."

She adds that Tristan, 29, has been open with her about his intentions. "He's like, 'I just want you to know, if ever you are thinking the same thing, I'm here for you.'"

"He's still in love with you," Malika says.

The couple called it quits last year after news broke that he allegedly hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. The basketball player also allegedly cheated on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.

"I feel a little more pressure," she says in the sneak peek. "He's never said, 'I need an answer,' but I feel like he needs an answer as to like, what are we doing."

"I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he's ever told me — I've never had an ultimatum from Tristan," she adds during a confessional interview. "I just feel like it's been over a year since we broke up and now that we're hanging out more, I can tell that he's getting antsy."

Still, she's hesitant to give their relationship another try after everything they've gone through.

"I just wish I had a definitive answer on my end," she says. "I 100 percent have a block up, but who wouldn't? Every relationship I go into, they're always disappointing and f--- up. I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take those bricks down brick by brick."

Of course, as fans know, the couple eventually did decide to get back together this summer. Most recently, a source told PEOPLE last month that things between the two had been going well ever since they decided in June to give their relationship another try.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the source said. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

The source added at the time that another child could be in the cards for the couple. "They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby," the source shared. "True will be a great big sister."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!