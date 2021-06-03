KUWTK Sneak Peek: Khloé Kardashian Considers Moving to Boston After Tristan Thompson Joins Celtics

Khloé Kardashian is considering a bi-coastal lifestyle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We spoke to Tristan, he misses you, wishes you would go there," Kim Kardashian tells Khloé in the clip, as Kourtney Kardashian, 42, adds, "He really wants you to come."

"Are you guys into Boston?" Khloé asks her sisters.

"We're into it," says Kim, 40. "He definitely wants you to move there though."

"Like full time?" Khloé clarifies before adding, "I'm not opposed to Boston or anything like that, it's just once you have kids it's different. True has her whole life in LA, her cousins, I have preschool class at my house."

Khloé and Tristan, 30, who got back together last year after breaking up in 2019, share 3-year-old daughter True, and have been open on KUWTK about expanding their family in the future.

khloe Kardashian

"It's COVID, I can't just take her to Boston and go and find classes there, everything's shut down," Khloé continues of True. "I think if it was a different year, maybe I would be more open to uprooting her but it's like what am I going to do, take her there to be in a condo there just to stay in some walls?"

"I get it but I feel like he was probably so used to being home with you guys every single day and seeing True, and that was probably hard for him to then go away and be taken away from all of that," Kim notes.

"Yeah, COVID was great for our relationship, just spending that much time and working on certain things and I can tell he almost feels like what's going to happen now that we are separated or whatever," Khloé says. "I'm used to being apart so for me it's not that jarring."

"I don't think he's ever spent that much time with me, or anyone," the Good American mogul adds.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

"I think that it's just an adjustment for him," Kim says.

In a confessional, Khloé emphasizes her desire to keep things stable for True.

"I totally get why he wants me to move to Boston, he's there all by himself," she says. "We've spent so much time together during COVID, I am more open to the idea of a future with me and Tristan, but uprooting to a completely different state is challenging for adults but especially for a toddler."

"I think there's been so much change for True right now, I just don't want to uproot her and remove her of all of the things that she's familiar with and that stabilize her," she concludes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Talking to Kourtney and Kim again, Khloé says True is already unsettled by moving homes.

"It's a lot for her, she keeps wondering 'Why am I in this new house? Where's my dad?' she keeps asking all these questions," she says.