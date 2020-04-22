KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Is Torn Over Whether to Choose Ex Tristan Thompson as Her Sperm Donor

Khloé Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to expanding her family.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé, 35, sits down with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner to update them on the egg-freezing process she had recently begun.

“I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days and the injection process has been fine,” she says. “I don’t know why, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s not that bad.'”

She says her doctor estimates that she has between 14-16 eggs, but that there’s a benefit to using a sperm donor to fertilize the eggs and freezing the embryos instead.

“Dr. Huang was saying the bonus of doing embryos [is] you get to see what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that by mixing them with sperm,” she says. “Which I do have a sperm donor.”

“You do?” says Kourtney, 41.

“Can I see a picture?” asks Kendall, 24.

Khloé clarifies that she was actually referring to her ex, Tristan Thompson, and the three burst out laughing.

“I thought you like, went to a bank,” Kendall says.

“He has to sign legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor,” Khloé explains. “But you never know — like if what in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that.'”

Khloé, who already shares 2-year-old daughter True with Thompson, 29, admits she’s torn over what to do.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan, because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” she says. “But it’s weird, because Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Khloé split from the basketball player last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. It wasn’t their first public scandal: Thompson also allegedly cheated on the reality star in 2018 while she was pregnant with their baby girl, True.

The exes, who have remained committed to amicably co-parenting True, touched on the idea of having a second child together during last week’s episode of KUWTK. A source told PEOPLE that the ongoing discussion seems “half joking, half serious.”

“Khloé wanted to become a mom for years before she got pregnant with True,” the source said. “Being a mom is even more precious than she could have ever imagined. She just loves it all. She absolutely wants a sibling for True. Tristan seems to be on the same page and would like a sibling for True as well.”

But how this might unfold is still unclear, according to the source.

“Although being co-parents instead of being together is not the ultimate situation in Khloé’s mind, she is very happy about how she and Tristan are raising True,” the source said. “And now with the lockdown, Tristan has been in L.A. for weeks. He and True are spending more time than ever together. Khloé is very happy about it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!