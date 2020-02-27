Khloé Kardashian Calls Reports that Kim Kardashian Booed Tristan Thompson at NBA Game 'Sick'

Kim Kardashian West wants to make one thing clear: Whatever their differences, she did not boo Tristan Thompson.

In a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashains, Kim and sister Khloé Kardashian react to news reports claiming that the Skims founder heckled Thompson while she and husband Kanye West sat courtside at a Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers game last month.

“I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim was booing Tristan,’ ” she said. “I was literally up going, ‘Go Tristan! Go Tristan, go!”

Fans accused Kim, 39, of booing Thompson, 28, after videos surfaced on Twitter, showing her standing up and screaming as the player shot a free throw. However, photos later showed Kim happily cheering and fist pumping.

Khloé, 35, said she was disappointed that the assumption was that Kim attended the game with intending to hurt her ex.

“It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” she said. “They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bulls— than the truth. Yeah, we’re family, we’re supporting him, great, it’s exciting.”

“So bizarre,” Kim added.

At the time, Kim denied heckling the father of Khloé’s daughter on Twitter, saying she didn’t “go to hate.”

“I was there to support him! And was cheering LETS GO TRISTAN!!!! I would never go boo anyone,” Kim tweeted. “I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

The mother of four has long been an outspoken critic of Thompson’s relationship with her sister, especially after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, last year.

But Kim has since made amends with Thompson. In a separate clip from the upcoming season of KUWTK, Kim said she ultimately decided to forgive the NBA player for the sake of their family.

“I don’t think what Tristan did was obviously right,” she said in that clip. “I brutalized him. But I also know that that’s True’s dad.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E!