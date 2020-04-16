KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Has 'Anxiety' Over Sending Daughter True to Visit Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be on good terms, but they still have to take co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter True one day at a time.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star opens up about the difficulty of having to split her daughter's time with her ex.

"To co-parent is a different beast," she says while talking to her mom Kris Jenner. "Probably the hardest thing I've ever had to figure out. You get territorial, like, 'This is my baby, why are you telling me what to do?' "

And with Thompson's season with the Cleveland Cavaliers ramping up, Kardashian is struggling to figure out how to maintain True's schedule while still making time for her to see her dad.

"This is the first season that I am not with Tristan. Typically I go back and forth to Cleveland," she says. "He really misses True and he doesn't really know when he's going to see her next. I really have not put much thought into how True is going to visit Tristan in Cleveland. I've been avoiding this conversation."

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Stefanie Keenan/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty

(She and Thompson, 29, split last year after news broke that he had hooked up with their family friend Jordyn Woods. The basketball player also allegedly cheated on her in 2018 while she was pregnant with True.)

Kardashian, 35, is especially nervous about the idea of sending True on a plane to Cleveland without her.

"Honestly and truthfully I want us to have a peaceful friendship," she says. "Tristan has been really consistent and present and that's great. I just haven't even thought of this part yet. I'm not going, which is fine, but ... does that mean I have to send True there by herself?"

"Co-parenting is hard, I mean you have to also respect both parents," she adds. "I'm sure he won't do anything I don't feel comfortable doing, but is that not fair to True to not see her dad? That's going to be a long however many months."

Kardashian admits the situation is giving her "anxiety."

"It just gives me anxiety to think I would have to send her anywhere," she says. "She's just a baby."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!