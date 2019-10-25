KUWTK: Khloé Kardashian Accuses Mom Kris Jenner of 'Avoiding Her' After Lamar Odom Book Drama

Kris Jenner is running scared.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian accuses her mom of “avoiding her” after she caught the momager in an apparent lie.

“I’ve been looking for mom forever,” Kardashian tells Scott Disick. “She’s literally avoiding me.”

The drama appears to be over a detail revealed in her ex-husband Lamar Odom‘s 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light. And according to Kardashian, it unveils an alleged deception involving Jenner.

And while we’re not privy to the details of the situation just yet, Disick admits Jenner, 63, is nervous to see her daughter.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t want to see Khloé because I don’t want to have the conversation,’ ” he says.

But Kardashian insists that she’s not looking to start a fight — in fact, all she wants to do is move on.

“First of all, it’s 600 years ago. I don’t give a s—,” she says. “Especially for you to ignore me. I’m more annoyed [she’s avoiding me]. Literally, I would have just given her a hard time.”

Kardashian and Disick then begin to hatch a plan to trick Jenner into having a face-to-face meeting with her daughter.

“She literally thinks you’re going to like, come for her,” says Disick.

“Guess what?” Kardashian replies. “I am.”

In an earlier clip from the upcoming episode, Kardashian revealed that Odom recently reached out in an attempt to reconnect.

“I miss him all the time, but I’m not in a place where I want to get back with him,” she said. “So he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were going to talk again at some point, I’m just so happy. I would love to see you, I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’”

Kardashian, 35, and Odom, 39, wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Kardashian had filed for divorce.

But the two were still legally married when Odom was hospitalized following a near-death overdose in 2015, and as a result, Kardashian — who was making all of his medical decisions — opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

The two eventually went their separate ways once again; Khloé re-filed for divorce in 2016. The proceedings were finalized later that year.

“I really don’t know what the right thing to do in this situation is — I don’t want to mislead him in any way,” she said. “But I would like to meet with him.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!