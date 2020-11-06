Kendall and Kylie Jenner Finally Reconnect on KUWTK Over a Month After Fight: 'Long Time No See'

"We can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other, but at the end of the day we're family," Kendall Jenner said on this week's episode

On Thursday's episode, Kris, 65, and Khloé Kardashian, 36, worked together to get either Kendall, 25, or Kylie, 23, to reach out to the other.

"Hearing from Kendall that her and Kylie still aren't speaking to one another makes me really sad, because we just don't operate like that," Khloé said in a confessional after talking to Kendall on the phone. "Kourtney and Kim were vicious lions to one another and then they go to Armenia a couple days later."

The fight went down during the family's trip to Palm Springs earlier this year. After Kendall, Kylie and Kris' boyfriend Corey Gamble ended up in the same car at the end of a night out, things got physical when Kylie refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. Kendall then accused Corey of cursing at her during the scuffle.

Khloé enlisted Kris to help her sisters reconnect, telling her mom that Kylie had posted a photo with Kendall and that the pair had interacted in the comments, but that their fight still wasn't resolved.

"Aren't we fighting?" Kendall commented on the photo, with Kylie replying, "Yes but my titties are sitting nice in this pic."

"Kendall said that was the first time they spoke, was from Instagram comments," Khloé told Kris.

“I get upset any time my kids are fighting, so the fact that Kendall and Kylie are still not speaking to each other and it's been a month now, and they're posting about it on Instagram — it's very, very upsetting," the mom of six responded, before promising to tell Kylie to contact Kendall.

True to her word, Kris called Kylie, sharing that she was worried about Kendall being all alone amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "You should just check in on her, she's the only one who doesn't have kids and I feel like she's alone a lot. I just worry about her," Kris said, though Kylie wouldn't budge.

"I think she's ignoring me, but a girl's gotta try," Kris added.

Finally, Kendall decided to call Kylie because of a passage in a book she was reading that encouraged readers to put aside their pride.

"Before Kylie and I got in a fight, she showed me this really good book and there was a whole paragraph on pride and how pride is just an extension of fear," Kendall explained. "And it just reminded me so much of my argument with my sister, just 'cause we both are alpha and tough girls."

She continued, "We still haven't spoken and there have been moments where I'm like, I should just be the bigger person and reach out, but then there's also moments where I'm like, no, she needs to pick up the phone and call me."

When she did eventually call Kylie, the makeup mogul didn't pick up the phone, but called her back later.

"Long time no see," Kendall said when she answered.

"I just wanted to say that I think that the other night just got completely out of control, and I just feel like I was just confused on my part because we never spoke about me taking you home until it was the very last minute, so I think it was just like, miscommunication," Kylie told her sister. "Obviously I would never do anything to hurt you and it was just crazy and it just shouldn't have ever gotten to that point."

"Yeah, I mean, I agree," Kendall replied. "For me, I was just kind of more in shock that all of that even just happened."

"Kylie and I have never gone this long without speaking — usually we talk every day, so now I'm just ready for it to be over," she said in a confessional. "Sisters are sisters. We can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other but at the end of the day, we're family and we love each other so much."

"She is my partner in crime, always has been my entire life, and that will never change," she added. "So her not being in my life for a month and a half was not ideal because I love talking to her."

Kylie also expressed her relief that the fight was now in the past. "I am very happy that Kendall and I could put this silly fight behind us," she said. "It got way out of hand and I love my sister — there's no need to ever not talk for that long."

Later in the episode, Khloé awaited a second coronavirus test to see if she would be able to leave her room after spending more than two weeks in quarantine. Last week on KUWTK, the mom of one revealed that she had tested positive for the virus and was weathering a number of COVID-19 symptoms.

Finally, however, she received the negative test and was able to reunite with 2-year-old daughter True.

"Literally I'm screaming inside — I'm so excited to leave my room!" she said.