KUWTK: Kendall and Kylie Jenner Didn't Talk for a Month After Fight in Palm Springs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner didn't speak to each other for at least a month following their explosive fight with Corey Gamble on the way home from a night out earlier this year.

In a sneak peak at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall is video chatting with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as mom Kris Jenner, and reveals that she hasn't heard from Kylie.

"I've never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare," Kendall, 25, says after Kim, 40, asks if she's talked to her sister.

"It's been about a month," adds Khloé, 36.

"Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs," Kendall explains in a confessional. "It's been a really long time and I haven't heard from her. It's really weird — we've never gone this long without speaking."

The fight in question occurred during a family trip to Palm Springs. After Kendall, Kylie and Kris' boyfriend Corey ended up in the same car at the end of a night out, things got physical when Kylie, 23, refused to have the driver drop Kendall off at her house, which was apparently out of the way. Kendall then accused Corey of cursing at her during the scuffle.

In the sneak peek, both Kim and Khloé, 36, say that they've spoken to Kylie since the fight and asked whether she would reach out to Kendall.

"I did send her a text and I did say, 'So how long are you not going to speak to Kendall for?' and she kind of snapped at me," Khloé reveals, with Kim adding, "Oh my God, me too. I said it to her on the phone and she just yelled at me."

"She definitely feels attacked right now, I'm sure," Kendall says.

"She said you slapped her first and you should apologize to her," Khloé says.

"Oh my God," Kendall replies. "She has some serious issues. ... First of all, I didn't hit her first, but also, it wouldn't matter because that's not the point."

For Kris, 65, seeing her daughters at odds is never pleasant. "After everything we've been through and now coronavirus, the fact that Kendall and Kylie still haven't spoken is very, very upsetting," she says.

"You guys both need to know that life is short," Khloé tells Kendall. "We need to take our ego and pride out of this and just say, 'Kylie, I'm sorry for my part in the disagreement,' and then she should say, 'I'm sorry for my part.' And then guess what? We can move on."