Kendall Jenner Says There's 'a Lot of Judgment' Between Her Sisters During Family Heart-to-Heart

After a season of drama and fighting, the Kardashian-Jenners are trying to get back on the right track.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner, 64, encourages her daughters to air their issues with one another while on a family trip to Wyoming.

“I want each one of you to pick one person sitting here and tell them what’s the one thing you’d love to focus on strengthening in your relationship,” says Kris. “What we’re going to do is build the communication.”

Khloé Kardashian, 35, kicks things off, admitting that her relationship with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, isn’t as strong as it once was.

“I feel like Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle,” she says. “So I think I would love to get us back on course and maybe not be so reactive, for myself.”

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Kendall Jenner, 24, points out that as a whole, the family has a habit of judging one another — which only ends with people getting hurt.

“I think sometimes there’s a lot of judgment between all of us,” she says as her sister nod in agreement. “And we think it’s fine because we’re family. Kourt, you say it a lot — ‘We can’t be so judgmental.’ But you are, too. We all have to realize that we all are.”

Kim Kardashian West, 39, also admits that she can go low during family fights, especially with Kourtney.

“I can be so mean,” she says.

“Sometimes I think people lash out at the people they love the most,” adds Kris. “The love we have so so unique and it’s so special. We have to treat it like a little precious gift from God.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!