KUWTK: Kardashians Tear Up As They Tell Their 'Second Family' Production Crew the Show Is Ending

Emotions are high in the Kardashian-Jenner family as they near the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the new sneak peek at Thursday's episode of the reality series, mom Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian approach their crew to tell them that the 20th season of KUWTK will be the last. (Season 20 is currently airing on E!, with the finale set to come sometime this summer).

"There's no easy way to say this except just to say it," Kris begins in the clip. "Because we love you guys all so much and it's almost like ripping off a bandaid, but we just wanted to tell you in person that we won't be going forward with filming the show anymore."

The family matriarch, 65, continues through tears, "It's been a really excruciating decision to make. This journey's been the most incredible thing that we've ever done, and we can't even express the appreciation that we had for you along the way."

Khloé, 36, then offers her own words of appreciation — "I hope you guys feel respected and appreciated because even if we don't say it I think of you guys as my second family, and I know we're all really, really grateful and when it's happy, it's happy, but when people are there for you when life f------ sucks, that's what matters," she says.

"The crew has been with me through so many crazy, happy, sad, amazing situations like I'm so close with the crew from my move to Dallas — one of our camera guys was with me Christmas day so I wouldn't be alone on Christmas day in Dallas," she continues in a confessional. "From divorces to transitions to literally my vagina out while my baby was being born, the list goes on and on and on."

"I mean I have such a security blanket in these people and to not have that anymore, it's a big thing, I mean it sounds silly but they're my people," the Good American mogul says. "We still have to finish the rest of the season knowing, but maybe that's a good thing, I'm not sure. Maybe we get to appreciate it more. I don't know yet, at least we get to go through this together and we get to reminisce and talk about things."

"I'm not a big talker but I'm so grateful also for everything, and for all the experiences," Kourtney, 41, then tells the crew.

"It's very bittersweet, I think with the crew and production we've been so close and in each other's lives every day for 13 years," she adds in her confessional. "I have learned so much and I don't have any regrets so I just hope that everyone understands our decision."

Kim, sobbing as she prepares to address the group, concludes, "I just want you guys to know how much we really appreciate you guys — each and every one of you — for spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family."

Kim, 40, first announced in September that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.

Following the series finale, the family will sit down with Andy Cohen for a "Housewives-style" reunion covering the entire series, they announced last month.