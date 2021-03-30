"Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim Kardashian West says in a sneak peek

Kardashians Get Competitive with 'Genetically Gifted' Jenners During Volleyball Match on KUWTK

They may be one big happy family, but the Kardashian and Jenner women have a real competitive streak.

"As siblings, we're always competitive, but Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim says as the clip flashes back to a previous conversation between Kendall, Kim and Khloé.

"I did this blood test — they told me I'm super athletic and that I'm built for this s---," Kendall told her sisters, referring to taking after her dad Caitlyn Jenner, who was an Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete.

KUWTK volleyball Image zoom Credit: E!

"But I'm athletic, too," Khloé, 36, replied as Kendall, 25, sarcastically asked, "Are you?"

"I am!" Khloé insisted. "What are you talking about?"

"We are not genetically gifted, but we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine," present day Khloé says in a confessional.

"We are the true athletes here," adds Kim, 40.

KUWTK Image zoom Credit: E!

To put their abilities to the test, the sisters decide to plan a volleyball match. As Kendall coaches younger sister Kylie Jenner, 23, on how to serve the ball, Khloé yells from across the lawn, "Don't give her any tips, you f---ing cheater!"

"I used to play this s---, chill," Kylie says, to which Khloé fires back, "Well if you used to play, f---ing do it."

"When it comes to sports, I do like to win — my dad always just had so much faith in Kylie and I when it came to being athletic," Kendall tells the cameras as Kim and Khloé score another point. "We grew up daddy's girls with those Olympic genes, so the Jenners, we have it in us."

"I think the kids are competitive just naturally, so it's a lot of fun to see them and how serious they are," mom Kris Jenner remarks. "They want to win!"