KUWTK Finale: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Joke About 'Going for Baby Number 4'

"Is it like, the elephant in the room — that photo that you guys posted in our group chat?" Kim Kardashian West, 40, said to the family as they gathered to celebrate Scott's 37th birthday, explaining that Scott had sent a message that left her wondering.

"Scott's like, 'We're going for baby number 4.' Was that a joke or is that serious?" Kim continued. "I want to know."

"Are you really having a baby?" chimed in Khloé Kardashian, 36. "No!"

Scott and Kourtney, 41, who ended their nine-year relationship in 2015, didn't answer the questions coming their way and continued to tease their family. Kourtney asked, "What do you guys think?" as she pulled up her shirt and stuck out her stomach to mimic a baby bump. "Look!"

"Stop, you just pushed that out," mom Kris Jenner said.

Kim, a mom of four herself, shared some advice with her sister, "I'll never forget this — Sting told me parents of four are the most enlightened people."

Earlier in the episode, Kourtney supported Scott in his decision to check himself into a rehab facility to work through his "past traumas," including the deaths of his parents. But after someone leaked a photo of him inside the facility, he headed home.

"He said he's never been more betrayed in his life," Kourtney told Kim as the situation unfolded. "He is packing and he's definitely coming home but he's really upset, especially because he was actually going to work on himself and his traumas."

Scott then explained what happened during a family video chat, clarifying that reports alleging that he was in rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse were not true.

"I was like, 'I don't trust anybody here, I don't feel safe,' and that was it. I got the f--- out of there," he said. "It was obviously very hurtful that there's 900 articles that are saying that I was there for cocaine and alcohol. My whole name is getting slandered across every news outlet. I'm not usually the one who cares about that, but it's not cool — I have three children, I don't need my son to see that."

"I thought going away and going to a facility would be the best thing — you know I could get out of my own way, kind of shut down, regroup, go over everything in a safe place, safe environment," he later added in a confessional. "And now that that was betrayed to me, the last thing I want to do is repack my bags and go to another place to have this happen to me possibly again."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the father of three was "committed to getting better" and "talking to a lot of people who can give him psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health."

"Being somewhere where photos are released is not a safe place for him," the source said. "He needs to be safe and secure. He needs to be somewhere private where he can work on the things that are keeping him from being who he wants to be. He can't get there if he's not safe, which is why he left."