Watch Corey Gamble Get Back at Kris Jenner for Neglecting 'Dog Duties' in KUWTK Sneak Peek

Corey Gamble has a bone to pick with Kris Jenner — no pun intended.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Gamble strategizes a way to teach Jenner a lesson for neglecting her responsibilities when it comes to their puppy, Bridgette.

"Kris is the one that wanted a dog, but I'm doing like, 99.7 percent of all dog duties," he says. "So what I think I've got to do now, is all the attention that I used to give Kris, I've got to just give it all to Bridgette. Maybe this could actually get her attention and she'll start giving me a little support and help on the parenting side."

The two head out to lunch and Gamble, 39, makes a big show of having the dog join them.

"I want to bring the baby because she should be at lunch with us," he says.

"Do they even allow pets?" asks Jenner, 64.

"Well, they are today," he insists. "We can't go nowhere without Bridgette."

At the restaurant, the first thing he does is put in an order of organic grilled chicken breast — for "his sweet little daughter," of course.

"Bridgette's so happy to be here," he says. "I want to take her to Palm Springs. I want to take her to a Lakers game. I'm going to call Patek [Philippe] and see if I can get her a watch made."

"Are you insane?" Jenner says.

"I'm insane for her," he replies.

"Looks like I have some competition," Jenner says.

"Competition? No one comes before Bridgette," Gamble says. "It's Bridgette, then the world. She's number one, and you're Kris."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!