Netflix's That '70s Show Spinoff Will See Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp Return as '90s Grandparents

That '90s Show will follow the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as she visits her grandparents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) in Wisconsin

That '70s Show is getting the spinoff treatment.

A sequel to the series has been picked up by Netflix, the company announced Friday. That '90s Show will follow the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as she visits her grandparents in Wisconsin.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, respectively, and will also serve as executive producers.

"Hello, Wisconsin! It's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red," the upcoming show's logline reads.

"Sex, drugs and rock 'n roll never dies, it just changes clothes."

The 10-episode first season of That '90s Show will be in a multi-cam format.

Creators Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Lindsey Turner will executive produce alongside Smith, Rupp and Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under The Carsey-Werner Company. Showrunner Gregg Mettler will also executive produce.

That '70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama previously said on PEOPLE Now that the cast had discussed doing a follow-up movie to the popular series, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

"We've breezed through it. We've talked about it," he said in 2019. "I think a reboot right now — look, what we did at that time, at the age we were, was so ambitious and fearless and daring ... it'd be tough."