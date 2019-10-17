Kurt Sutter Fired from Mayans M.C. Following 'Multiple Complaints' About His Behavior

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty

Kurt Sutter, showrunner of FX’s Mayans M.C., has been fired after the network received “multiple complaints” about his behavior, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet said that Sutter, who created the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, detailed his dismissal to FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden in a letter shared with the cast and crew.

In it, Sutter, 55, described himself as an “abrasive d—.”

Reps for Sutter and Mayans did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Despite his firing, Sutter will continue his overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, which was bought out by Disney earlier this year, according to THR. He reportedly renewed that deal in January 2018 and was one of the first producers to-resign during Disney’s acquisition.

In a September 2018 interview with THR, Sutter revealed that he had framed a copy of a letter he received detailing his “unprofessional behavior” on Sons of Anarchy.

“The reason why that letter was hung up in the first place and the reason why it’s still there is not about, like, “F— you, I’m a bad a—,” it’s about “I’m a f—’ idiot and that behavior creates f— lawsuits,” he said at the time.

He was also questioned about a past comment that he was “not exactly team material.”

“I say this not to be ironic, but I don’t like people,” Sutter said. “I’m not, like, a gregarious guy. I don’t walk into a room and want to engage people. I’m just not wired that way. One on one I’m fine.”

Sutter, who shares daughter Esme Louise, 12, with actress wife Katey Sagal, created Mayans M.C. along with Elgin James after Sons of Anarchy concluded in 2014. The spinoff, currently in its second season, is set in the same universe as the original series and follows the Sons’ rivals-turned-allies, the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

The show stars J.D. Pardo, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Carla Baratta, and Raoul Trijullo.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.