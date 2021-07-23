Star Olivia Liang called the engagement of stunt doubles Megan Hui and Ken Do the "best part of shooting the finale"

Kung Fu Stunt Doubles Get Engaged on Set of Season Finale — Watch the Sweet Fake-Out Moment

Dreams do come true on the CW!

Megan Hui and Ken Do — who serve as stunt doubles for Kung Fu stars Olivia Liang and Eddie Liu, respectively — got engaged Thursday while filming the recently aired season finale of the hit action-adventure series.

Liang posted a video of the sweet fake-out moment to Twitter, which began with Do falling over and landing on a rocky landscape. Nearby production crew asked if he was okay, and Hui went to help him up.

After feigning injury for a few seconds, Do hopped to one knee as Hui stood up and he presented his shocked girlfriend with a ring.

As she realized the ruse, Hui raised her hands to her face in disbelief as everyone gathered around the couple and cheered as she accepted Do's proposal.

"The best best best part of shooting the finale was planning the engagement of our superstar stunt doubles 😭," Liang tweeted alongside the heart-melting video.

She also went on to praise Hui and Do as "the kindest, most generous, and most mega talented people i've ever met."

"So proud to be Megan's acting double 😭😭😭," Liang concluded.

Both Hui and Do shared video footage and photos from the moment on their Instagram accounts, with Hui writing in part, "BOY DID YOU SURPRISE ME 🤣😘 @kendo482 ! Last shot after filming the final fight for the season finale of @cw_kungfu and I thought you broke your ankle lol."

Revealing that her now-fiancé had planned the proposal "months in advance" with help from the Kung Fu cast and crew, the bride-to-be added of the group, "I feel so fortunate to be able to call you all my friends and super blessed to now be engaged to my best one 💍❤️☺️."

Alongside his post, Do said "the Kung Fu season finale marked one of the most pivotal moments in my life," before thanking their show family as well.