Kunal Nayyar Drank His Weight in Tequila, 'Cried a Lot' After Wrapping The Big Bang Theory

Kunal Nayyar is a bit of an emotional mess.
The Big Bang Theory actor stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and discussed the emotional rollercoaster he’s endured in the days since filming the series finale earlier this week.
“I don’t think there’s any word in any language ever written that could describe what I’m feeling,” he said. “I’m feeling all of it. I’m feeling sad. I’m feeling exhilarated. I’m feeling tired. I’ve cried out, I’ve laughed out, it’s all of it.”
And while Nayyar admitted to being “a little overwhelmed,” he said his biggest emotional outpour came at the final taping.
“I had held it together pretty well,” he said. “But then the last scene we were shooting, they added a joke, and I said it and I thought I would get another chance at it because we shoot most takes twice. But no, I got it and they said, ‘All right, moving on.’ And then that was the last words I was going to say as my character.”
“As I was walking up to my trailer, with every step the realization that those were the last words I would ever say as Raj began to really sink in,” he said. “I cried. I cried a lot.”
But the cast isn’t just suffering from an emotional hangover — Nayyar said the crew celebrated the end of the series with a massive party.
“I’m hungover,” he joked. “Drank my weight in tequila.”
On Tuesday, the beloved cast walked out hand-in-hand as they prepared to tape their 279th and final episode in front of a live studio audience.
Johnny Galecki told the crowd that the past 12 seasons have been “a dream come true.”
“You’ve been the best fans,” said an emotional Galecki, 43, who played Leonard on the show.
And Jim Parsons expressed his gratitude to the fans with a touching Instagram post earlier this week.
“Knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made,” Parsons posted on Instagram ahead of filming. “And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”
The Big Bang Theory‘s two-part series finale airs May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.