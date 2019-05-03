Kunal Nayyar Drank His Weight in Tequila, 'Cried a Lot' After Wrapping The Big Bang Theory

Kunal Nayyar is a bit of an emotional mess.

The Big Bang Theory actor stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and discussed the emotional rollercoaster he’s endured in the days since filming the series finale earlier this week.

“I don’t think there’s any word in any language ever written that could describe what I’m feeling,” he said. “I’m feeling all of it. I’m feeling sad. I’m feeling exhilarated. I’m feeling tired. I’ve cried out, I’ve laughed out, it’s all of it.”

And while Nayyar admitted to being “a little overwhelmed,” he said his biggest emotional outpour came at the final taping.

“I had held it together pretty well,” he said. “But then the last scene we were shooting, they added a joke, and I said it and I thought I would get another chance at it because we shoot most takes twice. But no, I got it and they said, ‘All right, moving on.’ And then that was the last words I was going to say as my character.”

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“As I was walking up to my trailer, with every step the realization that those were the last words I would ever say as Raj began to really sink in,” he said. “I cried. I cried a lot.”

But the cast isn’t just suffering from an emotional hangover — Nayyar said the crew celebrated the end of the series with a massive party.

“I’m hungover,” he joked. “Drank my weight in tequila.”