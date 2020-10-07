Bachelor in Paradise's Krystal Nielson Kisses New Man After Chris Randone Split: 'Lean Into Love'

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone announced their separation in February after nearly eight months of marriage

Krystal Nielson has moved on from her ex.

Amid her divorce from Chris Randone, the Bachelor in Paradise star revealed her new relationship on Instagram Tuesday, posting a photo of herself kissing a mystery man.

"This year has been full of ups and downs. Loss, uncertainty, and constant anxiety over when 'life' will get back to normal," she began. "But I realized that life isn't meant for us to replay...but rather for us to embrace, evolve and create new experiences that will continue to shape us into who we are meant to be."

"I've learned this year to lean into love...To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me...And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold," she continued. "I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way."

In a video on her Instagram Story, she explained why she finally decided to share the news about the "special person" in her life.

"So I just posted a photo on Instagram and I'm so excited — I'm honestly smiling so big because I have been wanting to share this post and this picture and this special person in my life for a while," she said. "I just ultimately decided that I want to really live in alignment with what I coach, and that is to lean into the things that make you happy and make you feel good, and not hide that but fully embrace it."

"It's been so hard to keep this a secret and I'm just so, so, so excited to finally share this with you guys," she gushed.

A rep for Nielson, 32, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The news comes after Nielson and Randone, 32, announced their separation in February after nearly eight months of marriage. In a statement, the exes said it was a mutual decision and that they both needed "to work on ourselves."

After finding love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Nielson, a fitness coach, got engaged to Randone, a sales trainer, during the September 2018 finale. The pair said "I do" in June 2019 in an intimate ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

Image zoom Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Ella DeGea/Getty

A source told PEOPLE at the time of their split that the two had been struggling for a while.

"None of their loved ones are shocked by the split," the source said. "They weren't ready at all to get married but felt immense pressure from Bachelor Nation to have this happy ending."

"At the end of the day their personalities don't mesh at all, and they're not on the same page about what they want out of life," the source continued. "They were already struggling before they got married."

In August, Nielson confirmed on Instagram that the divorce proceedings were underway.

"With respect and support for one another, Chris and I have decided to move forward with filing for divorce," she said. "We all deserve to live a beautiful life we love...and sometimes we realize it's time to let go and LET GOD."