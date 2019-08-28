Another Wedding in Paradise! See the Prettiest Photos from Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone's Intimate Ceremony

The couple said "I do" in June, and the entire event aired on ABC in August
By Aili Nahas
August 28, 2019 11:45 AM

1 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who fell in love and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last June, exchanged vows in front of fellow Bachelor Nation alum on — where else? — the site of their very first date in Mexico on June 16.

“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE exclusively. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Randone and Nielson, both 31, became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

Former Paradise castmates and Bachelor stars were on hand, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, to witness the I Do’s, which capped off a whirlwind romance.

3 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Randone, a sales trainer, and Nielson, a fitness coach, each went on dates with other Paradise cast members (Tia Booth and Kenny King, respectively) eventually found their way to each other and remained hot and heavy through the season. In the end, Randone proposed with a 2-carat pear-shaped Neil Lane ring.

By October, the couple was living together in San Diego. “It was fast,” Randone told PEOPLE. “But in that environment, it’s equivalent to months of dating. We accomplished a lot more in a shorter amount of time.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Just like the bride’s engagement ring, the pair’s wedding bands were created by Neil Lane Couture.

Advertisement

5 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Anastasia Beverly Hills handled Nielson’s subtle, romantic glam.

6 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The bride wore a lacy Martina Liana gown with a sweetheart neckline and button detail.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

For the ceremony, Nielson also donned a lengthy sheer veil. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Krystal hadn’t even taken a step [down the aisle] and the tears were coming,” said Randone of his bride. “I was completely blown away by how beautiful she looked.”

Advertisement

9 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Minted handled the printed materials for the big day, including programs and place cards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

During planning, the bride told E! News, “We just care about wine, food and music. We don’t want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they’re so stressed out as brides and they don’t get to enjoy it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Following the exchange of vows, Nielson and Randone joined their guests at an “enchanted” reception, where they dined on tray passed appetizers including shrimp, sliders and stuffed mushrooms as well as a “naked” vanilla strawberry cake that featured impressive 10-inch Doob 3D figurines of the bride and groom, as well as their dogs, Wayne and Chucky.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Though the bride and her bridesmaids carried a white bouquet, other floral arrangements included textured mixes of pinks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The groom’s classic tux was by Hugo Boss. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Bridesmaids wore blush one-shoulder gowns by Wtoo by Watters.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The groomsmen and “bridesmen” were outfitted by The Black Tux.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Musician Matt Stell performed for the newlyweds, charming the crowd with his “Prayed for You.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Our number one focus is to get settled and set a strong foundation for our marriage,” Nielson told PEOPLE of the pair’s post-wedding plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 19

Cristel Bernal/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The newlyweds are looking forward to the future — and to one day, starting a family.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a husband and a father,” Randone told PEOPLE. “And I have the perfect partner by my side.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.