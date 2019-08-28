Another Wedding in Paradise! See the Prettiest Photos from Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone's Intimate Ceremony
Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who fell in love and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last June, exchanged vows in front of fellow Bachelor Nation alum on — where else? — the site of their very first date in Mexico on June 16.
“We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together,” Nielson told PEOPLE exclusively. “We will have each other’s backs forever.”
Randone and Nielson, both 31, became husband and wife in an intimate ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.
Former Paradise castmates and Bachelor stars were on hand, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins, to witness the I Do’s, which capped off a whirlwind romance.
Randone, a sales trainer, and Nielson, a fitness coach, each went on dates with other Paradise cast members (Tia Booth and Kenny King, respectively) eventually found their way to each other and remained hot and heavy through the season. In the end, Randone proposed with a 2-carat pear-shaped Neil Lane ring.
By October, the couple was living together in San Diego. “It was fast,” Randone told PEOPLE. “But in that environment, it’s equivalent to months of dating. We accomplished a lot more in a shorter amount of time.”
Just like the bride’s engagement ring, the pair’s wedding bands were created by Neil Lane Couture.
Anastasia Beverly Hills handled Nielson’s subtle, romantic glam.
The bride wore a lacy Martina Liana gown with a sweetheart neckline and button detail.
For the ceremony, Nielson also donned a lengthy sheer veil.
“Krystal hadn’t even taken a step [down the aisle] and the tears were coming,” said Randone of his bride. “I was completely blown away by how beautiful she looked.”
Minted handled the printed materials for the big day, including programs and place cards.
During planning, the bride told E! News, “We just care about wine, food and music. We don’t want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they’re so stressed out as brides and they don’t get to enjoy it.”
Following the exchange of vows, Nielson and Randone joined their guests at an “enchanted” reception, where they dined on tray passed appetizers including shrimp, sliders and stuffed mushrooms as well as a “naked” vanilla strawberry cake that featured impressive 10-inch Doob 3D figurines of the bride and groom, as well as their dogs, Wayne and Chucky.
Though the bride and her bridesmaids carried a white bouquet, other floral arrangements included textured mixes of pinks.
The groom’s classic tux was by Hugo Boss.
Bridesmaids wore blush one-shoulder gowns by Wtoo by Watters.
The groomsmen and “bridesmen” were outfitted by The Black Tux.
Musician Matt Stell performed for the newlyweds, charming the crowd with his “Prayed for You.”
“Our number one focus is to get settled and set a strong foundation for our marriage,” Nielson told PEOPLE of the pair’s post-wedding plans.
The newlyweds are looking forward to the future — and to one day, starting a family.
“I’ve always dreamed of being a husband and a father,” Randone told PEOPLE. “And I have the perfect partner by my side.”