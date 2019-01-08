Krystal Nielson and Chris “The Goose” Randone are adding a furry family member into the mix!

On Monday evening’s Bachelor premiere, the Bachelor in Paradise couple revealed that their dogs Wayne and Chucky are getting a puppy sibling and also denied that Nielson, 31, is pregnant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While sitting in a televised outdoor hot tub alongside Bachelor Nation fans, Nielson and Randone set the record straight when host Chris Harrison asked about a recent tabloid story, which reported that the couple was “expecting a little goose.”

Only on #TheBachelor can you find a hot tub viewing party with @CoachKrystal__ @ChrisRandone and fans! 🎉😂 pic.twitter.com/YsjwkqdISx — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2019

“Are the two of you expecting?” asked Harrison.

“Well, I want to say that baby has been on the brain lately,” said Nielson. “We’ve had talks about expanding our family.”

Added Randone, “So, with that said, we are getting a baby puppy for Wayne and Chucky. … So we’re getting another dog.”

News of their little family’s expansion comes nearly four months after the couple got engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise in September.

“We’re 100 percent getting married, and we’re 100 percent making it happen,” Randone told E! News not long after audiences saw them get engaged. “I think as time goes on, we will have a better understanding of when and where that can take place.”

“We just care about wine, food and music,” added Nielson. “We don’t want to worry about any details. I see so many of my friends who get married, and they’re so stressed out as brides and they don’t get to enjoy it. That certainly [is] not our plan.”

One month later, they announced in October that they were moving in together by sharing a slideshow of Instagram photos of their new home in San Diego, California — including a sweet shot of themselves proudly holding up a set of keys.

“In the words of all my boys back home….Let’s Goooo Babyyyyyy,” Randone wrote. “It’s OFFICIAL we’re APPROVED for our first place together! Excited for this new chapter!”

And in November, Nielson confirmed that “the goose has landed” when she shared a photo of herself and Randone in San Diego.

“San Diego is OFFICIALLY our home,” she wrote alongside a house and two dog emojis.