Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Post on 'Highest Form of Love' amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

In a recent court filing, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star described her marriage to Kroy Biermann as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on May 17, 2023 11:47 AM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is reevaluating the meaning of love amid her divorce.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a post on what a "highest form of love" looks like after she and husband Kroy Biermann filed dual petitions for divorce.

"The highest form of love is consideration," the quote that Zolciak-Biermann, 44, reposted on her Instagram Story read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann IG Story
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Though they weren't her words — and were reposted from Waka Flocka's account — Zolciak-Biermann added the "100" emoji to the post.

Biermann, a retired NFL player, has not yet addressed the couple's split after nearly 12 years of marriage.

Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
J. Kempin/Getty

TMZ reported on May 8 that the Bravo stars had filed for divorce. Per court documents obtained by the outlet, the pair's date of separation was listed as April 30.

In the filming, Zolciack-Biermann described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. She has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

A representative for the couple declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple — whose November 2011 wedding was documented on the first season of Don't Be Tardy — share four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. Biermann, 37, also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in 2013.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/GC Images

Zolciak-Biermann previously denied reports of trouble in her marriage with Biermann in 2016. At the time, rumors of friction surfaced after the now-retired footballer was cut from the Buffalo Bills.

"These f---ing idiots that write this s--- in the tabloids, all for clicks on your website," she previously said. "You say that Kroy and I are 'at war' because he's home with me so much? Newsflash, a--holes: He played for the Atlanta Falcons for eight years so he's always been f---ing home! Yahoo!"

She added, "On a more serious note, I really don't appreciate people talking s--- – especially s--- that's not true because I have the most incredible husband in the world."

Zolciak-Biermann even said she was "married to the king," also calling Biermann "the most incredible human that's ever walked this planet."

Recently, Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann have experienced financial woes with the foreclosure of their Georgia mansion.

According to a notice shared by Fulton County in February, Truist Bank would auction the property before the Fulton County Courthouse after the pair defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012. But Zolciak-Biermann previously denied the foreclosure and sale rumors, saying, "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

