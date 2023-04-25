Kristopher Polaha and Jill Wagner Reveal Hallmark's 'Mystery 101' Series Is Done — but Tease New Project

The sleuthing is over on Mystery 101.

On Saturday, Hallmark confirmed the popular TV movies would not be returning to the network while responding to a fan's question on Instagram about when the next one would air.

"We loved making 'Mystery 101' and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us," Hallmark shared. "We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case."

The network added, "In the coming weeks and months, there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you'll love!"

Kailey Schwerman/2019 Crown Media United States LLC

Kristoffer Polaha — who starred Travis on Mystery 101 — then addressed the shakeup on social media Monday by sharing a photo of him with costars Jill Wagner and Robin Thomas Grossman. "Well kids, looks like the cat's out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery," Polaha, 46, wrote.

"You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever!" he continued. "We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life."

Polaha's statement included a playful nod to a future project. He teasingly wrote "But…," along with a winky face emoji.

Wagner — who played Amy on Mystery 101 — also shared a heartfelt message to her costars and the show's crew.

"The End. @polahaha thank you for being such a good friend and partner in this amazing ride. I'm proud of what we created buddy," she wrote on Instagram. "@robinthomasactor you made being your daughter easy. Thank you for lending your talents to our show. To @prestonvanderslice, the best robin to my Batman! To all the crews over the years … the show was built on your backs !"

Wagner also teased how she believes the story would end after the seventh Mystery 101 concluded with a major cliffhanger. (Amy had admitted she loved Travis but after an 11-month time jump, he arrived at a crime scene and realized the victim was actually Amy's fiancé.)

"And to the fans ….. just so you know in my mind, Amy and Travis get married and go on a super long honeymoon to Fiji!! 😉" she shared. "Thank you all for being so supportive and loving the show like you did! Stay tuned for the next chapter with me, lots of fun things coming your way ….. and you know I always love a good mystery 😏 #Mystery101"

The news comes after Wagner starred in 2021's A Christmas Miracle for Daisy and 2022's A Merry Christmas Wish on Great American Family. She also co-created the upcoming Paramount+ series Lioness with Taylor Sheridan.