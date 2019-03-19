Ahead of his shocking death in February, Kristoff St. John was admitted into a mental health hospital, his coroner’s report reveals.

“According to the available information, the decedent is a 52-year-old black male who was found dead in his residence. He has a history of alcohol abuse, bipolar disorder and suicidal ideations,” St. John’s coroner’s report states, which was obtained by The Blast on Tuesday.

“He was released from a mental health hospital on 02/01/2019 following a 72-hour hold. No suicide note was found,” the report continues. “No trauma is noted and no foul play is suspected in this case.”

The report later goes on to state in the “informant/witness statements” section: “The decedent had been admitted to Las Encinas Mental Health Hospital in Pasadena on 01/26/2019 for threatening to hurt himself and alcohol abuse. The decedent was released on 02/01/2019 and went to his residence.”

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Young and the Restless star died because of heart disease which was exacerbated by his alcohol use.

Kristoff St. John Michael Bezjian/WireImage

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed his cause of death of “hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol.” St. John’s death was officially ruled an accident.

Reps for St. John did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor was found dead Feb. 3 in his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was 52.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a death investigation took place at around 2:05 p.m. for a possible alcohol overdose at the 2300 block of Morea Way.

St. John was laid to rest next to the grave of his son Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014. He was buried at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California.

Julian struggled with mental illness before his death, and some of St. John’s final social media posts reflected on his son’s suicide. On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted someone’s post about losing a child that read, “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

Kristoff St. John and fiancee Kristoff St. John/Instagram

“Never a truer word was spoke,” tweeted St. John, who is survived by his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, daughter Paris (with ex-wife Mia St John, also Julian’s mother), and daughter Lola (with ex-wife Allana Nadal). “Thanks for posting this.”

Earlier this month, St. John’s Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the star at a memorial service.

“He opened doors for me and many. He opened doors for people who don’t even realize he opened doors, but he did,” Shemar Moore told PEOPLE of St. John, whom he starred alongside on The Young & the Restless, after the actor’s death. “He opened doors and he was so committed to his craft. He always wanted to be better. He wanted to touch people and he did.”

