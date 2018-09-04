The Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John Is Engaged to Russian Model Kseniya Mikhaleva

Third time’s the charm!



The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John announced on Sunday that he is engaged to model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

“She said yes,” the actor, 52, wrote on social media alongside a series of images showing off the dazzling square-cut diamond ring he proposed to the Russian beauty with. In another photo, his bride-to-be wore the ring on her finger as the pair lovingly intertwined their hands.

He also went on to share some sweet photos of the couple embracing each other while kissing each other on the lips.

“My beautiful woman,” he wrote alongside the loved-up snaps.

Sharing her own photograph of her stunning sparkler, Mikhaleva revealed that the soap star popped the question on Friday.

“Special day 31.08.2018,” she wrote alongside the images.

The actor, who plays Neil Winters on the long-running soap, first went Instagram official with the pair’s relationship in February.

“You never know what life will bring you,” he wrote alongside a collage of photographs showing the pair hanging out together in Paris, as well as one close-up image of her eye.

“Kseniya. Follow her @ksumik,” he continued, adding the hashtags, “life,” “Paris” and “freshstart2018.”

Earlier this summer, the couple also enjoyed a romantic vacation together to the Dominican Republic and frequently posted images of themselves cozying up together. In fact, in one image, the actor even carried Mikhalev in his arms for a passionate kiss on the sand.

St. John has previously been married twice before. He was first married to wife Mia St. John, with whom he had two children: daughter Paris and son Julian, who died by suicide in 2014 at the age of 24.

He also shares daughter Lola, 15, with ex-wife Allana Nadal.