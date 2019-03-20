Kristoff St. John‘s eldest daughter Paris St. John is asking to control her late father’s estate because he did not have a will when he died.

She filed court documents in Los Angeles requesting to become the administrator of the Young & the Restless star’s estate, according to The Blast.

Paris — whom Kristoff shared with with ex-wife Mia St. John — said in the documents that the actor died without a will.

Kristoff St. John and Paris St. John Sean Smith/CBS via Getty

Her filing comes more than a month after the two-time Emmy Award-winning performer’s passing. He was found dead on Feb. 3 in his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was 52.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a death investigation took place at around 2:05 p.m. for a possible alcohol overdose at the 2300 block of Morea Way.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed that Kristoff died because of heart disease, which was exacerbated by his alcohol use.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed his cause of death of “hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol.” Kristoff’s death was officially ruled an accident.

Kristoff St. John and daughter Lola St. John Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

The coroner’s report also revealed that he was admitted into a mental health hospital ahead of his death.

“According to the available information, the decedent is a 52-year-old black male who was found dead in his residence. He has a history of alcohol abuse, bipolar disorder and suicidal ideations,” Kristoff’s coroner’s report states, which was obtained by The Blast, on Tuesday.

“He was released from a mental health hospital on 02/01/2019 following a 72-hour hold. No suicide note was found,” the report continues. “No trauma is noted and no foul play is suspected in this case.”

The report later goes on to state in the “informant/witness statements” section: “The decedent had been admitted to Las Encinas Mental Health Hospital in Pasadena on 01/26/2019 for threatening to hurt himself and alcohol abuse. The decedent was released on 02/01/2019 and went to his residence.”

In early March, Kristoff was laid to rest next to the grave of his son Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014. Friends and family gathered at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California, where he was buried, to celebrate his life.

Paris’ brother Julian struggled with mental illness before his death at age 24, and some of Kristoff’s final social media posts reflected on his son’s suicide.

On Jan. 21, Kristoff retweeted someone’s post about losing a child that read, “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

“This is not how he’s going to be remembered in his last days. He’s going to be remembered for his journey, for how much he loved his children — Paris, Lola, and Julian, his son who had a hard time and took his life,” Young & the Restless star Shemar Moore told PEOPLE about Kristoff, who is also survived by his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, and daughter Lola (with ex-wife Allana Nadal). “And Kristoff, he weathered that storm and he loved me and he loved Allana and his current fiancée, I don’t know her name — I never met her — but I was just excited him to see him in love again, just in love, somebody to share his heart with.”

Moore said about Kristoff, “He’s clearly been through a s— ton of adversity. He lost his son — you don’t wish that on your worst enemy. He had his issues, but he was strong, he persevered.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.