Kristoff St. John's Death Ruled an Accident, Coroner Says He Died of Heart Disease

Kristoff St. John‘s cause of death has been revealed.

The actor died because of heart disease, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office listed his cause of death of “hypertrophic heart disease … and effects of ethanol.” St. John’s death was officially ruled an accident.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning actor was found dead Feb. 3 in his home in the San Fernando Valley.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a death investigation took place at around 2:05 p.m. for a possible alcohol overdose at the 2300 block of Morea Way. According to TMZ, the actor’s body was found after one of his friends went to check on him at his home.

Kristoff St. John Renard Garr/Getty

St. John was laid to rest next to the grave of his son Julian St. John, who died by suicide in 2014. He was buried at at the Calvary Community Church in Westlake, California.

Julian struggled with mental illness before his death, and some of St. John’s final social media posts reflected on his son’s suicide. On Jan. 21, St. John retweeted someone’s post about losing a child that read, “Grieving the loss of a child is a process. It begins on the day your child passes, and ends the day the parent joins them.”

“Never a truer word was spoke,” tweeted St. John, who is survived by his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, daughter Paris (with Mia), and daughter Lola (with ex-wife Allana Nadal). “Thanks for posting this.”

Earlier this month, St. John’s Friends and family gathered to say goodbye to the star at a memorial service.

Although St. John’s fiancée Kseniya Mikhaleva was unable to attend due to visa issues, many family members were present. His father, Christopher, gave the eulogy, and was accompanied by St. John’s daughter, Lola, and his cousin on stage.

He began, “My baby boy Kristoff, I never planned to be standing here on this day. Honestly, I always thought that Kristoff would be standing here to talk about me.”

He elaborated on their close relationship: “When Kristoff was born I held him in my arms, just like this, and he was the most remarkable little baby I’d ever seen. He taught me how to be a better boy, because he knew things about me that I didn’t even realize. Well, we started growing up together, me and Kristoff, and we had the greatest time. He taught me how to laugh and play. We did everything together.”