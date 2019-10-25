Looking for Alaska’s Kristine Froseth Tears Up While Meeting Rachel Bilson: ‘I’m Such a Fan’

Kristine Froseth couldn’t help but get emotional when meeting Rachel Bilson.

The Looking for Alaska star, 23, got a chance to meet Bilson, 38, earlier this month, ahead of the premiere of the new Hulu series from The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

“It’s so nice to meet you,” a visibly-excited Froseth tells Bilson, who starred as Summer Roberts on The O.C., in a video clip from the night obtained exclusively by PEOPLE.

After sharing a hug, Froseth begins to cry happy tears.

“Oh my god. I’m such a fan,” she adds, before apologizing. “I’m so sorry. I’m just a really big fan.”

In the clip, Bilson sweetly adds that she’s “so excited” to watch the new show.

Image zoom Rachel Bilson and Kristine Froseth Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Earlier this month, Froseth also shared a photo from the night out, as she admitted that “tears were shed.”

“I’m having some serious Summer Roberts meeting Grady Bridges feels right now!!!!!!! Tears were shed,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself, Bilson, Schwartz and her Looking for Alaska costar Charlie Plummer.

“Everything about this photo is perfect,” read a sweet comment from the Hulu show’s official Instagram account

The eight-episode limited series, based on John Green’s young-adult book of the same name, premiered on Oct. 18.

Froseth plays the titular character, the beautiful but troubled Alaska Young, with Plummer playing Miles “Pudge” Halter, a fellow student who falls head over heels for her after enrolling at Culver Creek Academy, a prestigious boarding school in Alabama.

After her unexpected death, Miles and his close friends dig into her mysterious past — and uncover the truth about what happened.

Image zoom Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth in Looking for Alaska Alfonso Bresciani/Hulu

Last year, Green threw his support behind the project, as well as the series’ stars.

“This has been (over!) 13 years in the making, and I am so excited,” Green tweeted, adding that while he was not involved in the casting decision, he saw both actors’ auditions and approved.

“They are both truly brilliant and embody the characters to me. They’re both also fans of the book, which is nice!” he added. “I’m so grateful to them and to everyone involved.”

Froseth previously starred in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser as well as the streaming service’s thriller Apostle.