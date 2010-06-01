Kristin Wants to Avoid Brody on The Hills

After Heidi Montag was the focus of the Hills drama – caused by getting plastic surgery, her mom’s reaction to the procedures and her husband Spencer – Kristin Cavallari‘s love life is now getting the attention it deserves. And once again, Kristin is having a hard time moving on fromBrody Jenner.

In a clip from Tuesday’s episode, airing (10 p.m. EST) on MTV (followed by The City), Kristin tells her friend Stacie she’s not seeing currently seeing anyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You shouldn’t be sitting here worrying about a boy,” Stacie says. “That’s the thing though with ‘friends with benefits’. You try to be casual and then you don’t realize that your feelings and heart are into it. Someone’s going to end up getting hurt.”