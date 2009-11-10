Kristin Has a New Man — And He’s Audrina’s Other Ex!

Audrina will not be happy about this!

First Kristin Cavallari dated Patridge’s ex Justin Bobby in what turned into the nasty saga playing out on MTV’s The Hills this season. Now, it’s onto another guy, Tal Cooperman, who Patridge dated last summer.

“It’s brand new. They’re having a lot of fun enjoying getting to know each other better,” says a source of Cavallari’s relationship with the co-owner of the DCMA Collective clothing line. “It’s not for the show. They hit it off and have been hanging out off-camera.”

Cooperman and Cavallari enjoyed a date night Thursday in Los Angeles, where they were spotted partying at an ESPN bash, sharing a sushi dinner at Nobu and kissing at West Hollywood hotspot Voyeur.

“They were making out on one of the club’s VIP stages after midnight,” says a clubgoer. “They were all over each other.”