Kristin Davis is returning to TV!

The Sex and the City star is set to host Fox’s all-new Labor of Love — a reality show that follows former Bachelor contestant Kristy Katzmann, “a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all — that is, except the one thing she wants the most,” a press release states. “Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children.”

“Kristy will be matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine,” the release explains.

The men will compete to win Katzmann’s heart as they face challenges that prove their parenting and partnership skills — with potential dads-to-be eliminated each week.

“I, of course, never thought I’d be 41 and single,” Katzmann tells Davis in a promo.

With the actress’ help, Katzmann will decide over the course of eight weeks which of the men “she’d like to settle down and start a family or if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.”

“When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” Davis, 55, said in a statement. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

Katzmann appeared on season 11 of The Bachelor in 2007, which starred Brad Womack. She currently runs The Modern Mamanista fashion and beauty blog with her sister, Sarah Gross.

Labor of Love will premiere Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.