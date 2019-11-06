Kristin Davis Still Dreams of More Sex and the City: ‘In My Heart, It’s Never Too Late’

Some characters live forever — and that’s certainly true for Kristin Davis, who is quick to see the parallels between her latest role and her beloved Sex and the City character, Charlotte York.

“There are similarities,” Davis, 54, tells PEOPLE of Kate in Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild, who begins the movie as a doting wife and mom living on the Upper East Side of New York City, much like Charlotte once did. “Someone said, ‘Oh, I see Charlotte [in the character],’ and I was like, ‘What do I have to do? Shave my head?’ But I love her and it’s funny.”

The possible parallels go even further. In Holiday in the Wild, Kate winds up in Africa working with elephants. And, according to Davis, one idea Sex and the City writer-director Michael Patrick King had for Charlotte would’ve also placed her in a foreign country communing with animals.

RELATED: Kristin Davis Cannot Get Enough of This ‘Woke Charlotte’ Meme from Sex and the City

“Michael Patrick had a whole plan,” Davis says. “He had a bunch of different ideas that haven’t seen the light of day for different reasons, but one plan was Charlotte went to China with her daughter to have a heritage trip, and then they end up in a river. He had different wildlife plans for Charlotte — they just haven’t come true.”

Image zoom Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis HBO/Getty Images

For more from Kristin Davis, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Sex and the City aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004, and was followed by two movies, in theaters in 2008 and 2010, respectively. Ever since, rumors have swirled about plans for a third movie, but it has not come to fruition. In September 2017, Sarah Jessica Parker said the project wasn’t happening, and Davis wrote on Instagram, “It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film. I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters. It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you.”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Says Sex and the City 3 Is ‘Not Something We’re Talking About Right Now’

Despite that message, Davis still has hope that the ladies who brunch will come back together in some way, shape, or form.

“In my heart, it’s never too late, really,” she says. “I’m an optimist, obviously. And I’m only speaking for myself. We did Sex and the City for so long, and we did love it so much.”

Image zoom Kristin Davis Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

“I feel like it doesn’t have to look like how it always looked before,” Davis adds. “It doesn’t have to be a full-length feature. Maybe we could do a short! Maybe Carrie and Charlotte go to Africa. I mean, we are always brainstorming — so it’s never really gone in my heart and in my mind.”

Holiday in the Wild, also starring Rob Lowe, is currently streaming on Netflix.