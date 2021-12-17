Friends' Monica Geller was famously played by Courteney Cox for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004

Kristin Davis Reveals She Previously Auditioned for the Role of Monica Geller on Friends

Kristin Davis could've nearly been in the cast of Friends.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Thursday, host James Corden asked Davis, 56, whether it was true that she was "quite close" to being cast as Friends character Monica Geller.

"I don't think that we can say quite close, okay," Davis said. "I think I was one of like, 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica and Courteney Cox got her."

Coincidentally, Davis was friends with Cox, 57, around the time she got the role of Monica.

"Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time and we used to hang out," she continued. "The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor-waitresses types and we would hang out after class. One day, Courteney was like, 'Hey, guys. Do you want to come car shopping with me? We were like, 'Wow, car shopping!' "

Davis added, "[Courteney] said, 'I did this pilot, I'm feeling really good about it. I think I'm going to buy a Porsche.' We were like, 'Wow, is she for real?' It was Friends, and it did go very well."

Friends aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004 for 10 seasons. The series followed a tight-knit group of pals played by Cox as well as Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Courteney Cox as Monica Geller Credit: Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Fortunately for Davis, she ended up booking a guest role.

Davis eventually guest-starred on the sitcom in 2000 as Erin, a woman who briefly dated Joey (LeBlanc).

The actress also landed an equally iconic role years later as Charlotte York on the HBO juggernaut Sex and the City, which aired from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons. The beloved show also spawned two successful theatrical movies in 2008 and 2010.

Recently, Davis was able to reprise her Sex and the City role on the HBO Max revival series, And Just Like That...

Kristin Davis as Erin Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

"I'm kind of much more sloppy in life than Charlotte is," Davis told late-night host James Corden, comparing her real-life fashion style to Charlotte's. "I can't walk around [dressed put together] like that."

Davis has addressed her brief appearance on Friends in the past, saying she was "losing sleep" over it because of her nerves.

"Sex and the City was in production, but I was nervous to be the tiny character of Erin [on Friends]," she told TODAY in 2019. "[I was] losing sleep partly because of the live audience, but partly because you're in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you're trying to make sure you're fitting yourself in there properly."