Kristin Chenoweth Shocks Steve Harvey with Racy 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer: 'Can We Ask Anybody Else?'

Kristin Chenoweth's team got a bad start when she gave an answer that "rhymes with heinous"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022 01:18 PM

Kristin Chenoweth rendered Steve Harvey speechless for a beat when she offered up bleep-able answer to a Celebrity Family Feud prompt.

When the 54-year-old Tony winner faced off against actress Kathy Najimy on Sunday's episode, Chenoweth was the first to provide an answer to the question: "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

Though Chenoweth's response can't be heard in the clip, what she said was clearly enough to make everyone in the Family Feud studio, including the 65-year-old host, pause and laugh for a few moments before continuing with the game.

"I'm sorry," said Chenoweth after a beat. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - “Kristin Chenoweth vs. Kathy Najimy and My Unorthodox Life vs. Summer House” – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game is a hilarious faceoff between two actresses when Kristin Chenoweth competes against Kathy Najimy to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, casts from reality shows “My Unorthodox Life” and “Summer House” battle it out to see who will come out on top on an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) KATHY NAJIMY, STEVE HARVEY, KRISTIN CHENOWETH
ABC/Christopher Willard

Sadly Chenoweth's racy response, which the official Family Feud YouTube video's notes rhymes with "heinous," was not among the most popular answers from 100 women polled by Family Feud.

"You go stand right over there, young lady. You stay right over there, young lady," Harvey told Chenoweth as she returned to her family's side of the studio. "Nicest woman I've ever met."

"Oh my God, I can just tell you're a wonderful person," Harvey added, before jokingly repeating Chenoweth's bleeped-out answer.

While Chenoweth could not initially get her team on the board, Najimy's team only guessed four of the six answers — leaving Chenoweth giggling when Harvey approached her again to ask the same question.

"Can we ask anybody else?" Harvey joked.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - “Kristin Chenoweth vs. Kathy Najimy and My Unorthodox Life vs. Summer House” – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game is a hilarious faceoff between two actresses when Kristin Chenoweth competes against Kathy Najimy to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, casts from reality shows “My Unorthodox Life” and “Summer House” battle it out to see who will come out on top on an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 14 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) KRISTIN CHENOWETH
ABC/Christopher Willard

Chenoweth's second answer — hands — did not make the board, either, leaving Najimy to win the round.

In July, Harvey told PEOPLE that "pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance," are often what takes bad answers on the show to viral moments for an episode on the internet. Harvey added that he is intentional in making sure the moments that really hit for the show (even if they don't help contestants' scores) are fresh for him, too.

"I don't know the questions until I get out there," he told PEOPLE. "I have no way of knowing what you're going to say, so it's very much 'I'm playing the game along with you' — except I'm keenly aware of what I don't think is on that board."

He added, "You can give me an answer and I'll say, 'Well, let's see if it's up there,' and then you can give me an answer, and I don't even have to turn. I know it's an 'X.'"

Harvey said "the moments I wait for" are the ones that capture a hilarious mix of harmless failure and misplaced confidence.

"The answer that's up there is not going to go viral," he told PEOPLE. "It's the one that is not up there that's going to go viral."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
bob saget, tom bergeron
Steve Harvey Shares the Secret to a Viral 'Family Feud' Moment: 'Pure, Unintentional Ignorance'
Quinta Brunson sheds tears on Celebrity Family Feud!
'Abbott Elementary' 's Quinta Brunson Cries as Steve Harvey Says He's 'Proud' of Her in Front of Former Teacher
kelly ripa, joe ripa
Kelly Ripa Jokes Her 'Breakout Star' Dad Joe Wants to 'Renegotiate His Deal' on 'Generation Gap'
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Postpone Wedding 8 Months After Announcing Engagement
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth on the Twist of Fate That Saved Her from Being a Victim in the 1977 Girl Scout Murders
Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Don't Think Anyone Under 18 Should Be on Reality TV
Lori Harvey, steve harvey, majorie harvey
Lori Harvey Celebrates Sweet Moment Between Her Parents Steve and Marjorie Looking Sharp
Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey Says He's 'Team Lori' After Daughter's Breakup from Michael B. Jordan: 'I Support Her'
Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey Reveals Whether He'd Approve of Daughter Lori Marrying Michael B. Jordan
Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Everything Steve Harvey Has Said About Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's Relationship
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas’ Birthday: ‘You’ve Changed My Life'.https://www.instagram.com/teresagiudice/
'RHONJ' : Luis Ruelas Says 'Overprotective' Teresa Giudice Urged Him to Keep Quiet About 'Toxic' Past
Former President George W. Bush keeps covered under the rain during the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls George W. Bush's Poncho Problems at Trump Inauguration: 'You're Going Viral'
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga
'RHONJ' : Luis Ruelas Asks for Joe Gorga's Blessing to Marry Teresa as Questions Loom About His Past
Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Scott Disick attends ASOS celebrates partnership with Life Is Beautiful at No Name on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kendall Jenner Accuses Scott Disick of 'Villainizing Everybody' in Her Family After Blowout Fight
Teresa Giudice, Antonia Gorga, Gia Giudice and Audriana Giudice attend Antonia Gorga's Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration on August 19, 2021 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for ABA); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19074 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) ; Joey Gorga attends Bilt Rewards X Wells Fargo Launch Event at SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt on March 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Andy Cohen Snaps at Teresa Giudice amid Her 'RHONJ' Reunion Fight with Joe Gorga: 'You Should Listen'
THE BACHELOR
Bachelor Clayton Finds Himself in a 'Really Bad Spot' as He Decides Between Rachel and Gabby