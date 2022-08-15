Kristin Chenoweth Shocks Steve Harvey with Racy 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer: 'Can We Ask Anybody Else?'

Kristin Chenoweth rendered Steve Harvey speechless for a beat when she offered up bleep-able answer to a Celebrity Family Feud prompt.

When the 54-year-old Tony winner faced off against actress Kathy Najimy on Sunday's episode, Chenoweth was the first to provide an answer to the question: "After the lips, what is your favorite part of a man to kiss?"

Though Chenoweth's response can't be heard in the clip, what she said was clearly enough to make everyone in the Family Feud studio, including the 65-year-old host, pause and laugh for a few moments before continuing with the game.

"I'm sorry," said Chenoweth after a beat. "I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me."

ABC/Christopher Willard

Sadly Chenoweth's racy response, which the official Family Feud YouTube video's notes rhymes with "heinous," was not among the most popular answers from 100 women polled by Family Feud.

"You go stand right over there, young lady. You stay right over there, young lady," Harvey told Chenoweth as she returned to her family's side of the studio. "Nicest woman I've ever met."

"Oh my God, I can just tell you're a wonderful person," Harvey added, before jokingly repeating Chenoweth's bleeped-out answer.

While Chenoweth could not initially get her team on the board, Najimy's team only guessed four of the six answers — leaving Chenoweth giggling when Harvey approached her again to ask the same question.

"Can we ask anybody else?" Harvey joked.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Chenoweth's second answer — hands — did not make the board, either, leaving Najimy to win the round.

In July, Harvey told PEOPLE that "pure, high-level, unintentional ignorance," are often what takes bad answers on the show to viral moments for an episode on the internet. Harvey added that he is intentional in making sure the moments that really hit for the show (even if they don't help contestants' scores) are fresh for him, too.

"I don't know the questions until I get out there," he told PEOPLE. "I have no way of knowing what you're going to say, so it's very much 'I'm playing the game along with you' — except I'm keenly aware of what I don't think is on that board."

He added, "You can give me an answer and I'll say, 'Well, let's see if it's up there,' and then you can give me an answer, and I don't even have to turn. I know it's an 'X.'"

Harvey said "the moments I wait for" are the ones that capture a hilarious mix of harmless failure and misplaced confidence.

"The answer that's up there is not going to go viral," he told PEOPLE. "It's the one that is not up there that's going to go viral."

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.