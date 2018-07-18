Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Prince's 'Cool' Advice on Aging Ahead of Her 50th Birthday

While Kristin Chenoweth eagerly awaits her upcoming 50th birthday, the performer recalls a special moment with good friend Prince that resonates with her today more than ever.

Nearly 15 years ago, while dining with the late singer, the Emmy-winning actress says he gave her some words of wisdom that have stuck with her throughout her career.

“He said, ‘How old are you?’ And I think at that time I was like 35 or something, and I said, ‘Oh, I’m 35,'” Chenoweth, who is turning 50 on July 24, says. “He goes, ‘Age is just a number.’ And I said, ‘How old are you?’ He goes, ‘I actually don’t know.’ I thought that was cool. Like, who cares?”

Getty(2)

Chenoweth, who says she’s “happy” with her aging, says that carefree outlook on life is exactly what she needs as she prepares to embark on the next chapter.

“I just work constantly, and I don’t take time to heal, rejuvenate and recharge,” she admits. “But to be a better artist, I have to live life. But slowing down is hard for me because I feel like I have so much still I want to do.” Her friendship with Prince allowed her to revisit that feeling of contentment. Ramona Rosales

“He was so gracious and generous to me,” she adds. “Had me over for dinner. And he took me into his movie theater room, and they had filmed Candide with the New York Philharmonic that I had done, and there was the big aria — it’s called ‘Glitter and Be Gay’ — and he said, ‘Can I show you something?’ … And I gushed, ‘Yes, show me anything.’ And he pushed play and it was my aria. And I said, ‘I don’t want to watch this.’ He goes, ‘I want you to understand, I want you to remember and understand what you’ve given the world as an artist. No matter all the good times, and there’ll be some bad times, I want you to remember.’ I thought that was cool.”

Later, she notes, “People are always talking about the haters, you know, but there’s also a lot of love. And I’m not just talking about for me, for other artists, too. And I just would say to any artist as I say to myself, ‘When you read something bad, look at all the good.'”

Chenoweth stars in season 2 of NBC’s Trial & Error: Lady, Killer, premiering Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.