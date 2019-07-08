Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Descendants Costar Cameron Boyce's Death: He 'Was One of My Babies'

Kristin Chenoweth is adding her voice to those mourning the loss of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce, who died unexpectedly this weekend.

The Wicked actress, 50, worked with Boyce, 20, on the first movie in the Descendants franchise and said on Monday that she will remember how hard and energetic an actor he was.

“I did the Descendants movie, and all those kids are like my kids. Just like the Glee kids are. Just like the Hairspray kids are. But Cameron Boyce was one of my babies,” Chenoweth, who played Maleficent in Descendants, told the ladies of The Talk. Boyce played Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos in the franchise, which is about Disney villains’ children grappling with their parents’ evilness.

“I remember that we were, you know, ‘Five, six, seven, eight’ — rehearsing, rehearsing and rehearsing, and that kid never ran out of energy. And I said, ‘You’re like Justin Timberlake. You’re like a humming bird. You never stop.’ This is a true story,” the actress continued.

“Well, I’m in Vegas — Sin City — and I’m looking up the day, the morning, I found out, and I’m laying there, and what do you think flew by me?” Chenoweth said, as the talk show hosts correctly answered that she saw a hummingbird fly by.

“I thought, ‘Okay, Cam, I got you,'” she added.

Boyce died after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to an ongoing medical condition, a spokesperson for his family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Sunday.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement said. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The statement continued, “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce’s Descendants costars were shocked upon learning of his untimely death, which was first reported by ABC News and first confirmed on Saturday night. A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the cast has been taking the news with difficulty.

“Everyone is in a state of complete shock. The cast had a strong bond and this is unimaginable,” the source said.

“My Love, Light and Prayers go out to Cameron and his Family. Cameron brought Love, Laughter and Compassion with him everyday I was in his presence. His talent, immeasurable. His kindness and generosity, overflowing,” Descendants director Kenny Ortega said on Instagram on Sunday.

Descendants 3 is set to premiere on August 2 on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.