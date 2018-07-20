Kristin Chenoweth Says She 'Has to Learn' to Balance Life and Make Time for a 'Special Someone'

“You know what’s tricky about dating when you’re a woman who does concerts, Broadway, television, I have a jewelry line? I don’t just do one thing,” the Emmy-winning actress tells PEOPLE in this week’s magazine. “But you’ve gotta make time. Relationships need to be developed like flowers need to be watered. So, as I approach this time, this next chapter, I would really like to learn. I have not been great at that part of the balance, so I would like to learn to make the time for that special someone.”

Ramona Rosales

Chenoweth, who has been linked to actors Seth Green, Lane Garrison, and was engaged to Marc Kudisch from 1998 to 2001, admits she has some standards that special someone has to live up to.

“I even have great dates, but if you’re never around, or you’re on to the next city, that guy’s really gotta be able to understand,” she says. “It takes a special guy to, like, get it, you know what I mean? And all I need them to have is a job, teeth — actually, that’s it. Job and teeth. … I don’t even need them to have hair. I like no hair, it’s fine.”

For more on Kristin Chenoweth, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands now

The Tony Award-winning performer has dedicated most of her life to her career, but she’s hoping to embrace this next phase with a different approach.

“I just work constantly, and I don’t take time to heal, rejuvenate and recharge,” she admits. “But to be a better artist, I have to live life. But slowing down is hard for me because I feel like I have so much still I want to do.”

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.