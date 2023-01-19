Kristin Chenoweth Gives Wedding Update After Postponing with Fiancé Josh Bryant: 'Working on It'

Kristin Chenoweth is deep into her delayed journey to the altar.

The Emmy Award winner, 54, joked that she's "still" engaged to fiancé Josh Bryant on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan as she shared an update on their nuptials, which were postponed in July.

"We're working on it, yeah," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, explaining that the COVID-19 pandemic and their busy careers have kept the wedding date on the horizon.

"We've talked about like, 'Just go off and do it' — I know that, but my mother is like, 'If you do that to me… don't do that to the family,'" Chenoweth explained. "So, we're going to do a small thing and just have our closest [loved ones]."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ripa, 52, noted that Chenoweth's three-stone halo diamond engagement ring is "hard to miss" after Bryant, a country-rock musician who is 14 years her junior, popped the question on the rooftop of New York City's Rainbow Room in October 2021.

"I've been the runaway bride," Chenoweth told PEOPLE at the time. "Now that I've found him, I won't let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar."

Bryant added: "My best friend and soulmate said 'YES' to me! Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth Says Country Music is 'Becoming More Open' to LGBTQ Community

PEOPLE confirmed in July that the happily engaged couple was postponing their wedding plans.

Chenoweth and Bryant began dating in August 2018 after his band Backroad Anthem was hired to play her nephew's wedding that year, two years after playing her niece's wedding. The couple grew closer as they quarantined together during the pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We managed to stay creative and still have a good time," Chenoweth told PEOPLE in 2020, adding: "He took a couple of walks on his own, as did I, because you just can't be with someone 24/7. That's the truth. And yet we managed to make it work somehow."